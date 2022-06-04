Jemelia’s JAMS

Jemelia Pope can’t imagine her life without music.
Through music, she’s found her unique contribution to this world. The musician and founder of Jemelia’s Arts and Music School (JAMS), is a bit of an introvert, but she comes alive and finds joy in the performing arts – particularly in music and dance.
Pope started learning music as a child but her passion for music was fuelled as a young adult. “All of my qualifications align itself with arts education and training,” she said, during a recent interview with the Kitcharee.
Pope received a Bachelor’s degree in music from Florida Memorial University and a Master’s degree in arts management from Carnegie Mellon University. One of her greatest joys is serving her church where she is head of the band, lead pianist and head of the children’s dance ministry.
Her focus is on ensuring that children and adults are given the opportunity to find their musical passion, through JAMS.
“It was important to me to share and teach the beauty that is music. I was 16 when I started teaching and always knew it was something I eventually wanted to do but at the time I had no idea where I would open the school.
“I lived in St Vincent and the Grenadines for several years and migrated back to Trinidad only eight years ago. So Trinidad, the land of my birth, was the place I decided had to be the home for JAMS, where I can teach others to play music and hopefully love it as much as I do,” Pope said.
Pope has seen first hand the impact that music can have on children. “Over the years, I’ve seen shy students take centre stage and come alive with great enthusiasm. Students with low achievement levels in the typical classroom build stronger self-esteem from success in music and take that positive approach to their studies to improve their results.
“I’ve also seen students with behavioural problems become more disciplined as a result of music programmes. Adults have achieved lifelong dreams by pursuing childhood passions. So, I can say for certain that music has the ability to do many great things if we allow it.
Pope has had a lot to learn in the last five years. While managing her school is new territory for the musician, she feels that she is equipped to effectively manage entrepreneurship along with teaching.
“Running a business and teaching are two very different things but I think that my teaching experience has indirectly trained me for entrepreneurship.
“I’ve been an entrepreneur, managing JAMS for five years but teaching for about 20 years. When I get overwhelmed by the many layers of managing the business, I think about why I’m doing it and the many students whose lives I’ve impacted and who look forward to learning weekly. I also think of the legacy I’m hoping to leave behind,” Pope said.
Pope’s music school doesn’t apply a one size fits all approach when it comes to their students. “At JAMS, we take pride in providing customised lessons for our students as opposed to a one-size-fits-all approach. We also work hard to maintain class sizes that keep our classes intimate. Our teachers encourage and stimulate students to realise their truest potential, working to ensure that students have their ‘a- hah’ moments,” Pope said.
For further information on JAMS email jemeliasartsandmusic@gmail.com. Visit Facebook or Instagram at jemeliasartsandmusicschool.