PATRICK CAESAR is a Caribbean man with a story to tell. The engineer turned author has written and published his first book, Jimmy's World: An Island Story. Caesar worked for decades as an engineer and project manager, until a life-changing experience led him to write his first novel.
'I love everything about the Caribbean-the weather, the culture, the music, the food and just the general vibration of the people. For these reasons and more, I consider myself a Caribbean man,' Caesar said, during an interview with the Kitcharee where he talked about his passions, his new book and how he was able to turn a curve ball into a positive experience.
Jimmy's World: An Island Story, is a coming-of-age story about a young boy, Jimmy, growing up in the Caribbean in the 1970s. The protagonist is about 13 years old when the story begins and the book covers about a two-year period of his life. Of course, Jimmy is in high school and he has friends, parents, teachers and all that. He goes through all the adventures (and misadventures) of a boy of that age. There is even a bit of young romance involved-you know how that can be. A lot of the stories are hilarious, yet at the same time the book deals with the serious issues of race, class and culture in the Caribbean context,' Caesar said.
'I was born on the island of Tobago. In a lot of ways though, I consider myself a Trinbagonian and even more so, a Caribbean man. I was educated at St Mary's College in Trinidad as well as Bishops High School in Tobago. I also went to The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus and Imperial College in the UK. I am a Civil Engineer by training.
'My 'Caribbean-ness' comes from the fact that my wife is Jamaican and we have two daughters, one is Jamaican and one was born in Trinidad and Tobago. I have been to Jamaica quite a few times, as you would imagine. In addition, I have visited many of the Caribbean islands including Grenada, Barbados, St Vincent, St Lucia and St Kitts, among others. I have great friends in these islands.
'In May 2019, I collapsed on the job one day and was rushed by ambulance to the hospital. I was diagnosed with internal bleeding and by the following day, the blood loss was so severe, my blood count dropped to a level so low, I was at death's door. In fact, I should not have survived. It was a very 'odd' feeling, lying on a hospital bed knowing that you were dying.
'I have been a Christian since I was in my late 20s and was really not afraid of dying but I also knew that my wife, children and many of my family and friends were praying for my recovery. That night, I had, what I call, an 'encounter' with God. I felt like I was floating in a pool of light and speaking to God Himself. By God's grace, I survived. Once I recovered from surgery, I handed in my resignation and decided to retire early.
'In 2020, we were under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and I said to myself, 'I've had this book that I have wanted to write since I was young. God has given me a second chance at life… why not take this opportunity to do this thing I've always wanted to do?' That is how I made the transition- from being a man of science to a man of letters. I never saw myself as a writer/storyteller but I recall that, as a boy, I used to draw comic books and create story-lines for the characters. I suppose it showed me that the ability to create a story was always there,' Caesar said.
Caesar was also inspired by some local authors including author of Green Days by the River Michael Anthony and VS Naipaul. The humour in Jimmy's World: An Island Story is inspired by other Caribbean authors like Trevor Rhone of Jamaica and Samuel Selvon of Trinidad and Tobago.
While Jimmy's World: An Island Story is essentially a work of fiction, Caesar said some of it is based on personal observations, life experiences and stories he would have heard from others. 'Actually, it is an amalgamation of all those factors.
'The main character is called Jimmy and there is a minor scene where one of the friends has to tell Jimmy that the world does not revolve around him. However, when you think about it, to a large extent, your world does revolve around you, your family, friends and experiences- the things that help shape who you are. We get to see Jimmy evolve through the various experiences of his life,' the author said.
Caesar is naturally invested in the main character, Jimmy, however, there is one other character in the book called Phyllis who he also enjoyed developing. 'The thing I love about Phyllis is that she does not let anything faze her. She may not be the best-looking girl and she is a bit overweight but she is very determined and oozes self-belief. I think, even as a minor character, she can be an inspiration to many.
Jimmy's World: An Island Story is available on Amazon at Amazon. com or Amazon.co.uk in paperback. The book is also available in Kindle format. There are limited copies in Trinidad that can be purchased by calling 868-786-9921. If you are in Tobago, there are also copies available at Nelson's Book Store in Scarborough, Tobago-639-1313.