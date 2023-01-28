Jimmy October brings Healing to the Carnival

Jimmy October

Jimmy October is determined to apply his sonic salvation to “The Mother of all Carnivals”, Trinidad Carnival 2023 and to the wider world with his latest release “Healing”.

The Sangre Grande native is going places this year, literally!

His recent appearance on Kes’ “Magic” at the West Coast leg of the band’s 2022 Liki Tiki tour , has attracted the attention of music innovator, Byron Kirkland and the Stealth Music Group, who released this statement about October:

“We are excited about our partnership with Jimmy October. His artistic approach of combining calypso with world music is refreshing. Jimmy October is a star! There hasn’t been an artist from the Caribbean with his style/fashion and music sensibilities that has the courage to push and blend genres. Stealth Music Group/UnitedMasters looks forward to helping Jimmy October push his sound to the world.”

In 2010, fortified by the powerful connections he amassed during his time at Arista and Uptown Records, Morehouse College and Diddy’s fashion house, Sean John, Kirkland formed his own company, Stealth Worldwide. Since then, he has amassed a credible client roster,

Together with Kes’ DGI management team of Damon de Graff and Evan Vogel, Stealth Music has great plans for Jimmy October.

Born L’Shun Emmanuel, October admits he couldn’t be more thrilled about the latest developments in his career, and is focused on making the most of every opportunity. “Being able to start the new year with a new record and a new deal is an amazing feeling.

“I’m excited about my new body of work, and grateful for the chance to work with United Masters—a company that so closely matches who I am as an artiste. This year, I’ll be releasing more music and performing live at venues around the world.” Having built a following via numerous releases, appearances and spoken word performances, October delivers a soothing, cleansing, inspiring dose of musical medicine with his first release of 2023. With Kes’ music among the most streamed soca act of 2022 and their second release “Liki Tiki” earning Grammy consideration, DGI is enthusiastic about working with Jimmy October and the Stealth Group.

“Jimmy is a musical innovator and there are no limits to what he can create,” said Damon de Graff and Evan Vogel.

“He is a true artiste in every sense of the word, and now we’ve found the right home that will help him reach a wider international audience. We are excited to partner with Stealth Music/United Master and give Jimmy the platform to reach a global stage.”

Follow @jimmyoctober on social media.

— Overtimett

