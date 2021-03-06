Joey wields his axe with precision

“It’s a small world after all, it’s a small, small world.” Popular song and as truthful as night leads to day.
Having a chat with master guitarist Joey Ng Wai two nights ago, we realised just how far back our encounters with one another go. I asked him if he was in any other bands before Frantic. He told me he was actually part of a band called, Zoom and the Band when he was 13 years old.
“Actually the first band I played in was called Zoom and the Band at age 13. It was a four-piece rock ‘n roll outfit. Michael ‘Zoom’ Salloum was lead singer, my brother George was on drums and on bass was David Cole, a Londoner living here,” Ng Wai said.
That caused recall of a pleasant memory from a couple decades ago. An evening of good music, some humour and the reality just how small a world or island we live on.
“Wait nah! Did you all perform at an event at King George V Park once? Shandileer was there also and the brain of their Simmons drum kit died. A red kit,” I said.
“Wow! That is correct,” Ng Wai responded.
That band of kids was really awesome and was just a taste of the great music a couple of them would go on to produce in the years that followed.
Ng Wai comes from a family steeped in music and the business of music. His father, the late George Ng Wai was a member of the legendary Dixieland Steelband, managed a recording studio and worked with RCA Records. So it was inevitable that the younger Ng Wai would become engaged in and excel at music and the music business.
“It all began at age 12. Having spent many nights with my father at rehearsals with Andre Tanker and even at times Dixieland Steelband, music was definitely an easy pick. Then my brother pushed me over the edge by purchasing for me my first guitar. It was an Aria Pro 2 guitar. A beautiful axe,” Ng Wai said.
Ng Wai is mainly self-taught, learning to play by spending a lot of time listening to music, watching MTV videos and absorbing every genre of music available to him. His phenomenal discipline and devotion to rehearsing led to him being quite skilled for a 13-year-old kid.
The band Zoom lasted two years during which they played several major concerts opening for popular bands such as Touchdown and Taxi.
“We also did family events and other small events and had some fun, which allowed us to get our feet wet, compounding the definite love we had for playing live music.
“After two years, Zoom and I were approached by Johnny Gonsalves to join his band Frantic, a rock and pop outfit. We did not have an audition as Johnny knew we were able, but we did meet up with the other guys already in the band.
“That’s where Zoom and I really started our real professional music careers. Frantic fast became a household name, playing for many events, corporate, weddings, regattas... I remember Zoom and I joking about actually being paid to play music. Frantic dissolved in May 1989,” Joey said.
Then during July/August of 1989 some of the Frantic members decided to take things to a higher level musically, making a complete change by expanding their musical horizons and transforming their image as a band.
“Johnny called on my dad, George Ng Wai, to work alongside him in administering the business of the new band that was being put together.
“They charted out a course to take seven relatively unknown musicians and singers and transform them into household names almost in an instant.
“So said, so done. In 1990 the newly born Second Imij toured for seven months out of that year. We literally lived in transit, playing at major events around the world. This trend continued through to 1998. We decided to take a much needed break,”
Productive hiatus
During this break Ng Wai, so accustomed to playing music and experimenting, started three bands—ITCZ, Joey and Friends and Mindseye. All three bands quickly garnered huge followings.
“Those bands did very well on the rock circuit and we also secured a lot of gigs at corporate events. Then by 2001 I got the soca itch and decided to jump back into it with the old band, this time with it being known as Imij and Company.
“Imij would go on to be the road band for Harts Carnival Band from 2001 to 2011, as well as a plethora of corporate and public events both locally and abroad to last year. Of course we had to hold up on the touring and shows at home from around March last year as the pandemic hit,” Ng Wai said.
Through the years Ng Wai, a full-time career musician all his adult life, has had to face a myriad of challenges and overcome many obstacles. He says the support of his family and friends has always seen him through even the toughest of times.
“My family support has been incredible, don’t think I have ever been left to go it alone; my family stood by me every step of my career, and for this I am grateful. Even during the really tough times that I’ve had to face, there was always encouragement and helping hands, Ng Wai said.
Through the years Ng Wai has been a part of the production of songs that have become true classics and continue to bring parties to life. Among those timeless songs are; “Golo”, “Dhantal Fever”, “Jump”, “Poison”, “Na Na”, “Hypnotize” and “Fettin For Days”. And he is far from finished.
Ng Wai has been working with the female hip hop/pop/rock artiste, Rochelle Chedz. Her latest release is a song titled “Care”, produced by a Swedish producer. As the Covid restrictions continue, Ng Wai refuses to allow that to stop him from making plans and putting things in place for future projects and tours. He is even looking forward to a very special occasion near year’s end.
“During 2020 and presently, I’ve been working on my own productions, and have had the opportunity to work with many producers and production houses locally and abroad.
I reconnected with many of my past links in the creative arena home and globally. I’m focused on family and music. I am also in the process of planning a massive reunion event in November this year, Covid protocols allowing,” Ng Wai concluded.