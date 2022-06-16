Johann to play one for dad

Johann Chuckaree has an intriguing story to tell. Chuckaree will unpack the joy, triumph and profound pain of his two-decade music career on his tenor pan at tomorrow’s “His Story, A Musical Journey”, at Queen’s
Hall, St Ann’s.
The Woodbrook-born pannist says the concert performance will be dedicated to his late father, Michael Chuckaree.
“I lost my dad in 2019 around Father’s Day. I wanted to be able to tell my story and my dad has been a huge part of my journey,” Chuckaree told the Express on Wednesday.
An avid supporter of the neighbourhood Phase II Pan Groove steel orchestra, Michael regularly took a young Johann to the popular panyard located near their home. At age 12 he encouraged Johann to join the orchestra and was front and centre at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain for his son’s Panorama debut in 2003.
“Dad to me was one of my biggest supporters. If anyone been to Phase II panyard you would see my dad there with his own stool, sat down in front of the band during rehearsals. He always encouraged me even when exams were coming to yes, focus on education, but to also keep this creative outlet,” Chuckaree said.
The family connection will be strong on stage tomorrow when older sister, D Piano Girl Johanna (Johanna Chuckaree), joins the star pannist on stage. Pan mentor Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, contemporaries Dane Gulston and Joshua Regrello will help bring Chuckaree’s story full circle. While soca star Farmer Nappy (Daryl Henry), soca chutney star Nishard M (Nishard Mayhroo), rocker Nigel Rojas and soul singer Jolene Romain will also appear.
“For me it’s an expression of a lot of pent-up creative energy. With the restrictions of the pandemic and being online versus in-person, this is an outlet I definitely needed.
“Boogsie is a real mentor to me. His dexterity and musical genius is inspiring. His musicality influences my improvisation, creativity and composition. The way he structures songs and arranges for Panorama is incredible. I call him my musical mentor and he has directly supported me on my journey even playing on my first album, A Sweet Touch of Christmas,” he said.
A symbiotic musical relationship between siblings
Growing up, music was always an important part of life in the Chuckaree household, Johann revealed. And although neither his father Michael nor his mother Patricia played, they were both adamant their children Christine, Johanna and Johann picked up an instrument.
“Johanna was one of the people who first taught me how to play pan. My mom sang in the church choir at St Theresa’s RC Church (in Woodbrook), but neither of our parents played (instruments) but they both wanted us to play,” he revealed.
Chuckaree said his sisters would come home from school and show him what they learned in music class at St Joseph’s Convent.
“My sisters were learning pan under the late Anthony Prospect and so by age four I was playing the National Anthem on pan. Later on, I got my real start in playing for the public at St Theresa’s where Johanna played the keyboard and me the tenor pan. That’s where the symbiotic musical relationship between siblings started,” he added.
Chuckaree took those fundamentals to Phase II where as a wide-eyed 12-year-old he was welcomed with open arms by the band’s hierarchy.
“The older folks remembered me from riding my tricycle around the panyard. Seeing a young (East) Indian child coming in, the audience may have wondered about how I fitted in, but I always had the warmest reception ever. They looked out for me. The late Franklyn Ollivierre was the tenor section leader and he would always ask me before practice: ‘Did you finish your homework yet?’ It was positive energy and love,” he said.
Coming full circle and sharing “His Story” with those who shared his journey is so far the highlight of his blossoming career.
“It’s a beautiful moment for me. Johanna has been a major part of my musical story. So has Boogsie and every other member of the cast. So to share the moment with them will be truly special,” Chuckaree concluded.