Joker leaves calypsodom in tears

A tearful, grief-stricken Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) began making phone calls just after 6 a.m. yesterday to let everyone know that his friend, archetypical songwriter Winsford “Joker” Devine, had died. Devine had written songs for and co-written songs with Crazy throughout his career and the two had developed a close friendship over the years.
Crazy posted on his social media that Devine passed away around 4 a.m. after he began to complain of having severe chest pains. The 77-year-old composer and pannist had written more than 500 calypsoes.
He had also “ghost written” songs for singers who assumed credit for the creation of songs penned for them by Devine. Several of his compositions are considered among the greatest calypsoes ever recorded, “Progress”, sung by King Austin, being one of the most cherished.
Born in August 1943 in Quarry Village, Morne Diablo, Devine’s involvement in music began at home when his father, a parandero, taught him to play the cuatro and he and his brothers would play music at home.
When Devine was nine years he joined the small steelband in his community without his father’s knowing. His elder cousin was the leader of the band and started Devine on the tenor (First pan, as it was then called).
Interestingly, Devine began to write songs around the same time he started to play pan. He was for the most part a self-taught musician (guitar, keyboard) and music composer, picking up knowledge on music theory here and there as he went along. He was also never afraid or ashamed to ask questions of the skilled musicians he knew such as Pat Bishop, Art De Coteau, Merle Albino De Coteau and Joey Lewis.
Mervyn “Bolong” Ross of the Blue Diamond steelband in Port of Spain invited Devine to join the band. Not long after that Ross heard Devine working on a song. Impressed by what he heard, Ross asked to hear more. He then took Devine to Syl Taylor, manager of the Original Young Brigade Calypso Tent, who was so impressed by what he heard, he purchased the entire catalogue of songs Devine had with him that day.
Denied credit
Blakie was the first calypsonian to sing one of Devine’s songs, “Road March Recipe”. Interestingly Devine’s name is nowhere on the record produced on the Telco recording label. Carlton Joseph (Blakie’s real name) was credited as composer. Just one of the many instances when someone else received credit and ultimately royalties for Devine’s creations.
Sparrow recorded Devine’s “Queen Of The Bands” in 1971, which began some 17 years of the two collaborating on projects together. Sparrow would bring Baron and Devine together in the early 1980s and the two worked together with great success for a number of years.
In fact, Devine said that while he agreed “Progress” was his most iconic song, his personal favourite composition was “Somebody”, sung by Baron. Devine said that song was both lyrically and musically superior. The proof oh his belief was in the pudding, it seemed, as 28 steel orchestras played “Somebody” for Panorama in 1989. BP Renegades won playing the song. A controversial decision for the band, which was known for playing songs by Lord Kitchener.
Devine also dearly loved “Doh Rock It So,” also sung by Baron and, “In Time To Come” sung by Crazy. He also had a special liking for a young Machel Montano for whom he wrote more than 15 songs, including “Too Young To Soca” and the seminal “Take Me Back.”
Devine was in 1988 presented with the Trinidad and Tobago Humming Bird Medal Silver in recognition for his contribution to music and the arts. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from The University of the West Indies in 2018.
Devine suffered a stroke in 1998, which led to other health issues and while he continued to prolifically write lyrics, slowed down on composing melodies.
Devine was not happy over the way he had been treated by some of the calypsonians he had written for throughout his four-decade career. Devine did lose out on a lot of royalties generated by his compositions, having been denied credit for songs he wrote.
The passing of Joker, a sobriquet given to him by a close friend many years ago, closes an important chapter in the story of calypso and soca music. As we read on, I very much doubt if coming chapters will feature such Devine music. Maybe the Price of Progress Is Too High.