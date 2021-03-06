Journey of the Gittarman

When he plays one finds oneself not only enthralled by his music, but also mesmerised by his dexterity.
Enrico “Gittarman” Camejo is one of the most skilled and versatile guitarists on the island. From classical to jazz, parang to soca and rock, Camejo plays it all with consummate ease. He’s also one of the most amiable, genuinely loving people you’ll ever encounter.
The lead guitarist with Bunji Garlin’s Asylum Vikings band, Camejo seemed destined to be a career musician. Both his parents were accomplished musicians/singers who insisted he learned to play an instrument or more.
“It is not surprising that I became a full-fledged musician as both my mother and father were very musical people. I knew as a boy that my father was a DJ, as he had many crates of vinyl records, which we still have. I did not know then that he also played trumpet in the orphanage with my uncle Richard who played the trombone and Roy Cape who played the saxophone.
“My mother was a well-known vocalist, reaching the finals of TTT’s Scouting for Talent and singing with a number of choirs, including in one with my father at the Sacred Heart Traditional Latin Choir, which performed at the Vatican, Rome, in 1984.
“So when they made me start to learn piano in 1986 I realised that I could easily understand everything musically. It was in me naturally. There was just one thing, tough. We couldn’t afford a proper piano,” Camejo said.
Being involved in the Catholic Church provided Camejo with opportunities to enhance the skills he learned on his own and from family members, with influences from musicians at church.
My brothers and I used to bang up my father’s guitar as young boys, which was how I learned in the beginning. I was also taught and inspired by my musical influences, the music ministers like Allan Kelly and Allison Dias at my childhood church in Diego Martin. It was from there that my musical journey took a professional career leap.
“I joined the St John Evangelist RC (Sunday evening) Music Ministry at 15 years old. At that time, the ministry was my only social life and I always had my box guitar in my hand. My playing was enhanced when my ‘brother’ Franz Moore brought me my first electric guitar.
“We were a very charismatic choir and were invited to perform in many concerts, national rallies, and other events. I learned a lot about public performance performing at these, Camejo said.
Out of the choir were spawned other music groups of which Camejo was a part. This included a contemporary band titled E-Major and a parang band named Harambe. Camejo would become a master mandolin player while in the parang band and also because of E-Major he attracted a lot of attention from musicians on the soca circuit.
“E-Major lasted for many years, while Harambé quickly evolved to a breakaway parang group called Emanuel, where my childhood friend Christalle Wade challenged me to play mandolin. After a mass exodus from Emanuel two years later, we formed the award-winning parang band Viva Nueva.
“We were Music Festival Parang Champions for four consecutive festivals, among many other accomplishments,” Camejo said.
Eventually Camejo left the parang band to focus on The Muzik Mansion, a multi-faceted music resource platform.
“Here, competent musicians were hired to perform with me at weddings, dinner and dances, birthdays, etc. However I missed paranging. In 2016, parang virtuoso and historian Khalil ‘Yasseen’ Ashraph encouraged me to form a parang group under the Muzik Mansion... and La Mansión was formed. In five years, La Mansión has brought out their first album which, by God’s Grace, turned out to be a hit, and it is the first album where my mandolin playing can be heard,” Camejo said.
Passing it on
Through the Muzik Mansion, Camejo and his wife, Akella have been grooming up-and-coming singers and musicians including their own children who have won a number of calypso and soca competitions over the years.
“When I founded The Muzik Mansion, it was mainly for the various musical services we would provide: music entertainment for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and jazz concerts, solo performances, guitar lessons, studio work and online purchasing of musical instruments. I never thought my children would be involved the way they are. Sergio started the nonsense (lol). After his favourite person—his grandfather Milton Camejo—passed in 2010, Mr Carl Thomas, then Sacred Heart Boys’ RC principal—encouraged and orchestrated Sergio to his first ever competition: the 2011 National Schools Soca Monarch. The winning of the national title representing his school signalled a decade of musical excellence from not only Sergio, but his younger brother Stefan and only sister Sharissa.
“Stefan is the most successful in the history of the competition, winning the title a remarkable five times successively for Sacred Heart Boys’ as well as St Francis Boys’ College. He also entered the Junior Calypso arena, and has won many titles for his humorous calypsoes. It is Mrs Patricia Joseph of Sacred Heart Girls’ RC along with drumologist Everard ‘Redman’ Watson who were able to get Sharissa out of her shell to win her first competition at SanFest, and second place in her first TUCO Junior Calypso Monarch in 2013. She has since won the Monarch twice, and due to Covid here in 2021, remains the reigning Junior Calypso Monarch.
“So, of course I had to add a room in the Muzik Mansion for these talented artistes, which I called Di Artiste Dojo for excellence in not only vocal performance, but stage performance. Of course, I passed on knowledge and even wrote songs for other children in these same competitions... something I was cautioned about (chuckles). Meanwhile in the guitar class DG Muzik Workshop, some of my young guitarists were excelling. One even went on to vocal performance, and having her own studio! I guess I enjoy passing musical knowledge on to the youth,” Camejo said.
When the soca bands came calling Camejo was allowed to leisurely choose where he wanted to be. He opted to begin his soca music career with legendary band Kalyan in 1997 and moved around, using the various experiences to grow and learn as he went along. He eventually joined the Asylum band in 2011 and has settled there since.
“I have played with so many musical entities, that no one will believe I have done so much. At one point in my early career, someone called me a ‘guitar whore’, lol. My resume of soca bands is quite interesting.
1997 — Kalyan
1998 — Atlantik
1999 — SurFacE
2003 — xTreme (Chutney Fusion)
2004 — Blue Ventures
2005 — Island Vybe
2005 — Traffik
2008 — Shurwayne & Y.O.U.
2011 — The Asylum Band (to Vikings Band in 2013)
“I have featured in private events with many other musical entities as well... too many to mention. The Vikings Band is definitely the longest tenure I have had with any soca band… 11 years and running. As with any long term relationships, there will be ups and downs, but I’ve had more good times with the Vikings than bad times. As I said, not much lows, but the lowest would have been the way a long-standing former drummer would have exited the band, and the passing of our trumpeter Marlon Roach. Just being honest. So let’s end with the highs now.
“Great moments would have to include my first year, when we released ‘Hold A Burn’ and ‘Consider It Done’. Of course there’s the creation of, ‘Differentology’, when Bunji got his first BET Soul Train Award, I enjoyed every fete we have played, especially ‘Insomnia’ and Fatima. Then there is performing with Fay-Ann. That is forever, forever an awesome experience. That is ‘meh girl’ since her Invasion Band days. It’s been 11 years and counting with the Vikings and we have faced a lot. I am ready for more with them. Bring it on!”