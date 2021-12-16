Joy around de ole Christmas tree

A warm embrace from an old friend.
That’s the comforting feeling soul/gospel singer Sherry Lewis says she experiences every time she hears Lennox Gray’s 1978 Christmas classic “Around My Christmas Tree”.
Lewis is determined to recreate and share that sentiment with everyone in need of hug in T&T this Christmas with her reworked version of Gray’s Yuletide anthem. Recorded in the Bronx, New York, her updated cover features backing vocals from long-time friend and collaborator Carol Addison.
Troubled by the large daily number of Covid cases and a climbing death toll, the New York-based performer says she hopes her voice can bring love, warmth and hope to those most in need of a positive affirmation.
There are currently 14,583 active Covid cases on the islands. The death toll, as of Wednesday, stands at 2,486.
“As a little girl in Trinidad I always looked forward to Christmas. Hearing that song (“Around My Christmas Tree”) on the radio never failed to bring joy to my heart. I was inspired to re-record it knowing that the people in T&T and around the Caribbean could use that joy especially coming from one of their own,” Lewis said during a chat yesterday.
Lewis spared a thought for the hundreds of patients currently battling Covid on the nation’s hospital wards. She urged those “lucky enough” to have their loved ones at home for Christmas “to cherish every moment” together.
“I hope the message of the song will remind the people that no matter what’s happening around us that we should never take for granted this special time of the year to embrace and to cherish every moment that we can with our loved ones.
“We all know how precious life can be. With the uncertainty of loved ones currently in the hospital, I hope this Christmas single will bring the feeling of love and warmth and erase some of the pain that we are still experiencing with Covid,” Lewis added.
Addison, who first met Lewis three decades ago when they formed the all-female singing group Enchantment, described Lennox’s timeless hit as “the epitome of the joy that Caribbean families experience as they celebrate the Christmas season”.
“I have loved this song from the beginning, when it was first released in Port of Spain by Lennox Gray in the 70s. He is a great singer and composer and has been a personal friend of mine from the beginning of my own professional music career,” Addison said.
An unwelcome setback
Like musicians the world over both women have seen their income drastically affected by the pandemic and its restrictions on gatherings and events over the past 18 months.
New York was one of the hardest hit cities in the United States suffering over 35,000 Covid deaths to date.
“The death toll was very high during the peak period earlier this year. I have personally lost many friends and neighbours to this despicable disease.
“We have felt a profound economic and emotional impact since this all began. It is a very troubling season in our lives, but we will not lose hope. God, our comforter and provider is with us throughout the ordeal,” Addison vowed.
Lewis, too, said despite the challenges and loss of lives and livelihoods she chose to channel her energies internally focusing on her own self development.
“I was able to utilise the time in developing my spirituality, creativity and my personal well-being, which kept me intact.
“I’m not worried about another lockdown, I believe our focus should be on taking care of ourselves and loved ones, staying courageous, maintaining steadfast faith in believing that we will get through this,” Lewis said.
For both women, however, the daunting emergence of the new Omicron Covid variant not only affects their travel plans to visit T&T in the coming weeks but may prove “an unwelcome setback for all of us”.
“I haven’t been home in quite some time but hoping to make it home next Christmas as long as it’s safe,” lamented Lewis.
“I pray for my people at home in Trinidad and Tobago. This is not a time to be careless with precautionary measures. Be obedient. Follow the life-saving instructions. The life you save might be your own,” Lewis warned.
Addison said the families hurting over lost loved ones and those with loved ones in hospital should know they are not alone in their pain.
“Trinidad is suffering and as our people succumb to the pressures of sadness and fear, we pray that our God will hear their fervent cries.
“Our Father who sees and knows all will provide healing and compassion to those who are in need.
“Do not give up. Pray without ceasing. You are not alone. We love you and are praying for you. This season will be over soon.
“Merry Christmas,” Addison concluded.