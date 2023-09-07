Joyeux collection at Horizons

The Farewell

Horizons Art Gallery reopened its exhibition calendar with Joyeux (“Joyful”)—a collection of art nouveau-inspired works by colour pencil artist Stuart Hahn.

A distinct contrast from his most recent exhibition, Hahn’s work is undoubtedly reflective of his many influences; the pre-Raphaelites, Symbolists, art nouveau and early 20th century book illustration, the great Alfredo Codallo and the beauty of the people and his homeland.

Les Sœurs

Hahn was born in Nevis in 1949, but lived most of his life in Trinidad. He attended Queen’s Royal College, Port of Spain and was a graphic illustrator and art director at various advertising agencies before leaving that discipline to pursue a career as a full-time fine artist.

Since then, Hahn has exhibited internationally, to the present day. He has illustrated local folklore and universal myths and legends, predominantly Greek and Judeo-Christian.

Specifically, this exhibition pays homage to the works of Italian painter Agostino Brunias, the Byzantine era, and prominent Trinidadian artist Boscoe Holder. Joyeux, as the name suggests, “represents a sense of joy, liberation and celebration”, said Hahn. The opening night of Hahn’s exhibition took place on September 5 at Horizons, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. You can view a new slideshow feature on its Facebook page via the link:

Madonna and child III

https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

This exhibition will be available for viewing in the gallery until September 16, from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

