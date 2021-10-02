Just couldn’t face the heat

Trinibad artiste Prince Swanny (Taryll Swan) was the first celebrity in the hot seat when Tempo Networks launched Caribbean Hot Ones, on Thursday night, on TEMPO Networks and local cable TV.
Swanny faced series host Daniel Loveless in a seriously heated interview about his personal life and music, while eating chicken wings dipped in pepper sauces of increasing degrees of spiciness.
The “Dreams” singer barely made it through the ordeal, gasping and coughing throughout the latter half of the show, much to the amusement of Loveless and thousands of viewers across the region.
“This one affecting my ears; I cyah hear properly, jus now. Yuh have meh looking bad boy,” a teary-eyed Swanny said while calling for water.
Hot Ones is one of the most subscribed online interview series on the planet with over one billion views worldwide. A-List celebrities like British heartthrob Idris Elba, American comic rock star Kevin Hart and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal have all suffered through episodes of the international version of the show.
The regional incarnation features a 14-episode first season produced exclusively in T&T and will feature local talent and celebrities. T&T-born Loveless brings his penchant for putting people on the spot to Caribbean Hot Ones. Loveless is best known for his own hit online series What Yuh Know, a laugh-out-loud production that challenges everyday folks on the street to answer local trivia to win cash prizes on the spot.
Turning up the heat on regional production
Creator and Tempo CEO Frederick Morton said while the production team was restricted to T&T for the first season of the show due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, season two will feature well-known faces in film, music, sports, culinary arts and business from around the region.
“This is indeed, without a question, a major milestone in the development of Caribbean content and entertainment. Forged from the love of the Caribbean, this amazing team of Trinbagonian/Caribbean creative talent, of which I am so immensely proud, braved the challenges of producing during a pandemic and created a beautiful television series that is sure to entertain, educate and set a foundation for many more to come.
“I am eternally grateful to all the sponsors and partners, who supported this amazing endeavour and I look forward to continued partnership as we commence production on the second season—yes, we have already started,” Morton said.
Morton and his entire team have been buzzing with excitement about the overwhelming positive feedback since the show’s debut. The former BET executive predicts that Hot Ones Caribbean can play a role in changing the way content from the region is received globally.
“The launch was extremely exciting. The feedback has been great. It’s a show well done, I must say. Doing this for 15 years, it’s just top quality and could go anywhere in the world and definitely adds to the entertainment and content production landscape in the Caribbean in a major way. Prince Swanny was an excellent first choice and Daniel as host was an exceptional choice,” he cooed.
Morton was tight-lipped, however, about who exactly will be featured in the upcoming episodes of the show which runs weekly until December 30.
“I can’t reveal exactly the talent line up as yet, but I can tell you it really and truly is a diverse group of talent and celebrities. Expect to see other artistes in different genres, expect to see chefs, expect to see fashion designers and more than your share of surprises, maybe some political figures... you never know. It’s going to be hot, that’s all I can say; its going to be a hot one,” Morton concluded.