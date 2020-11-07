A very different Divali.
That’s what iconic musician Rana Mohip says he is preparing for this coming week.
In a year when the global Covid-19 pandemic has restricted everything from socialisation to commerce, the classical East Indian performer says he and his wife, acclaimed Indian dance choreographer Susan Mohip, are fully prepared for a Divali for two. “This year my family and I we will be celebrating Divali very differently. Divali time is very special to my family and I.
The week of Divali we will be having our Divali Puja or prayers as we usually do. But we will not be busy performing all over the country as we usually do; we are doing a lot of online and virtual programmes both locally and internationally,” a practical but upbeat Rana told the Kitcharee during an online virtual exchange on Friday morning.
The Mohips are highly respected globally for their contributions to the advancement of East Indian culture throughout the Indian Diaspora. Rana revealed that they have pre-recorded virtual 2020 Divali programmes for the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), as well as cultural organisations throughout the region, the United States and India.
The famed harmonium player, who studied Hindustani Classical Music in India under Pundit Vinaya Chandra Maudgalya at the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, said come Divali day next Sunday, he and Susan would be celebrating quietly at home.
“Just last week we recorded our Divali programme for the UTT and sent performances to organisations in the United States of America, other Caribbean Islands and even India. Divali day itself will be quiet this year since due to Covid regulations we cannot have many guests visiting our home, but we will be doing our usual cooking of all our favourite vegetarian dishes,” Rana said with a smile.
A time to get to work
While Rana joined the chorus of musicians lamenting the lack of earning opportunities due to Covid restrictions, he said the current situation also presents a unique opportunity for creatives to get to work. “Of course, the pandemic has affected artistes all over the world due to the closure of auditoriums, concert halls, reception halls etc... However, we have used this opportunity to do a lot of creative work at our studio,” he revealed. Fine tuning and experimenting with artistic products should be at the top of the list of all creatives, he advised. The Mohips collaborated with a group of artistes from T&T and India on the “Arrival” music video, which was launched by the High Commissioner of India at the opening of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mt Hope.
“A lot of our performances have been cancelled and I know it is a very difficult period for most artistes. Artistes should use this time to upgrade their art and up their craft. We have used technology to share our art through platforms such as Zoom, YouTube and social media. Although financially it is tough for artistes, keeping your art in the forefront is important so that people know that you are working and creating music,” he said.
Bringing positivity into the atmosphere
Rana said the Hindu community in T&T has emitted a lot of positive energy into the atmosphere during the recent Navratri period. Hindus typically fast and pray during the nine-day festival dedicated to Mother Goddess Durga which ran from October 17 to 26.
“During the period of Navratri which we just completed and (upcoming) Divali, Hindus do a lot of fasting and prayers which brings positivity to our atmosphere even in this time of a global pandemic.
“I believe that spirituality is what is needed at this time so we can see some sort of normalcy happening soon. We need to take all the necessary precautions and think positive so that we can overcome the darkness that is prevailing over the world today due to Covid-19,” Rana said.
He said it is important to share these spiritual aspects of the Divali season with the world at large. With many cities around the globe returning to lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus, Rana says the opportunity is also there for East Indian performers from this country to tap into a captive market.
“Earlier this year Susan and I did a very successful virtual programme for Indian Arrival which was premiered on YouTube and got a very good response. We featured the different styles of Indian music and dances which we have here in Trinidad and Tobago. Since then we have continuously released music via social media and other platforms.
“We are in contact with artistes from all over the world and just completed a recording that will be aired on ZEE TV for Divali 2020. We were also part of the Gaana Taraana team, an organisation that hosted an international online competition which was only concluded this week where we had participants from many countries all over the globe,” Rana revealed.
The possible total cancellation of Carnival 2021 makes it equally important for East Indian elements of local culture to be prominently featured in any virtual festival product put out by T&T, Rana said. The onus is on chutney soca performers and promoters to ensure this happens, he said.
“It is very important that we continue to preserve and showcase our local culture here in Trinidad and also showcase it to the world. Yes, Carnival 2021 is cancelled, but East Indian artistes and creative people involved in chutney and soca chutney will find a way to promote themselves and their art so that it is recognised globally,” Rana concluded.