Just you ‘Believe’

If you believe, you can achieve anything—which is just what John Thomas and his team did. They did not allow the pandemic to prevent them from producing and presenting their concert series, “Believe”, last year; nor did they allow the even more heinous attack by Covid-19 to cancel the much beloved show this year.
“Believe: Once Upon A Star” was presented at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, last weekend, under all necessary pandemic protocols.
If I dare say it myself, Thomas and company went way beyond expectations, and whisked the audience away to a magical place.
The performers seemed to cast a spell over patrons that simply made them forget all that we have endured during the past two years.
The audience was allowed to be at peace for a moment to take in the beautifully designed set, eye-catching costuming, and powerful, pore-raising vocals of the choir. More than just a Christmas concert, the show was akin to a perfectly executed Broadway production. “Believe” showcased several facets of Trinbago culture, showing our wonderful diversity that serves as light in the midst of the darkness into which the world has been thrown.
Be it the music of pannist Adrian Jaikaran with his rendition of “The Little Drummer Boy”, or Johanna Chuckaree performing on grand piano and the mesmerising vocals of Victoria Griffith, every offering was simply divine. Even Denyse Plummer came out to share some love through her wonderful vocals on the night.