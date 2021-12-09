If you believe, you can achieve anything—which is just what John Thomas and his team did. They did not allow the pandemic to prevent them from producing and presenting their concert series, “Believe”, last year; nor did they allow the even more heinous attack by Covid-19 to cancel the much beloved show this year.

“Believe: Once Upon A Star” was presented at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, last weekend, under all necessary pandemic protocols.

If I dare say it myself, Thomas and company went way beyond expectations, and whisked the audience away to a magical place.

The performers seemed to cast a spell over patrons that simply made them forget all that we have endured during the past two years.

The audience was allowed to be at peace for a moment to take in the beautifully designed set, eye-catching costuming, and powerful, pore-raising vocals of the choir. More than just a Christmas concert, the show was akin to a perfectly executed Broadway production. “Believe” showcased several facets of Trinbago culture, showing our wonderful diversity that serves as light in the midst of the darkness into which the world has been thrown.

Be it the music of pannist Adrian Jaikaran with his rendition of “The Little Drummer Boy”, or Johanna Chuckaree performing on grand piano and the mesmerising vocals of Victoria Griffith, every offering was simply divine. Even Denyse Plummer came out to share some love through her wonderful vocals on the night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
Just you ‘Believe’

Just you ‘Believe’

If you believe, you can achieve anything—which is just what John Thomas and his team did. They did not allow the pandemic to prevent them from producing and presenting their concert series, “Believe”, last year; nor did they allow the even more heinous attack by Covid-19 to cancel the much beloved show this year.

+2
The fascinating story behind maps

The fascinating story behind maps

MUCH has been said and written about the relationship between Queen Elizabeth I of England and the ambitious and handsome Earl of Leicester Sir Robert Dudley. It’s possible that they were lovers, but it is an undisputed fact that Dudley was indeed the Queen’s favourite.

+2
Omicron

Omicron

WHEN the new coronavirus variant Omicron was first detected in Botswana, it was as if Dr Nicole Ramlachan’s worst nightmare had come true.

For the past eight months the geneticist and associate professor at UTT had been warning that if there wasn’t an uptick in vaccination rates, the chances of the virus mutating would be higher. Her fears were confirmed on November 26 when the World Health Organisation officially declared Omicron a variant of concern.

A Mind Excursion

A Mind Excursion

“Soca music, take me, take me, take me back to my island.”

For more than three decades that timeless lyric from calypso icon David Michael Rudder has comforted many a pining West Indian heart, stuck in the hustle of big city life on both sides of the Atlantic.