Kaiso Divas set to shine at Kafe Blue

The Divas Calypso Cabaret International (DCCI) remains an uncensored female voice in Carnival 2023.

In a climate of increased incidents of domestic violence DCCI, the all-female calypso tent, continues to go against the grain of societal gender bias and cultural discrimination, says tent manager/producer/director Dr Rudolph Ottley.

“Divas Calypso Cabaret International serves multiple roles in a society where gender bias and cultural discrimination is still alive and well amongst us as we begin 2023,” Ottley noted during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.

Seventeen leading female calypsonians will take the stage when DCCI opens its doors on Wednesday night at Kafe Blue, formerly Kaiso Blues Café, on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. Among them reigning National Womens Action Committee (NWAC) Virtual Calypso Queen Meguella Simon and five former NWAC national calypso queens in Abbi Blackman (1979 and 2005), Karen Eccles (2004), Maria Bhola (2018) and Stacey Sobers (2018).

Ottley says the tent tenets of female empowerment through employment equity, encouraging independent voices and providing a sanctuary for young emerging talent remain firmly intact.

“Primarily, the DCCI was created to forge employment equity in the calypso tent arena whereby before 2000 most of the calypso tents in Trinidad and Tobago employed less than ten per cent of female calypsonians in their annual Carnival cast.

“Secondly, the DCCI is to remind the populace of the importance of female calypsonians in our cultural sphere given the historical role women played during the embryonic stages of our stick-fighting, kalenda, cariso, kaiso and calypso development in the Barrack Yards after emancipation.

“Thirdly, the Divas Calypso Cabaret International serves as a sanctuary for aspiring young female calypsonians who are provided with the opportunity to test and hone their skills in the calypso tent arena,” Ottley explained.

DCCI has delivered on all three fronts, the senior instructor at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) , noting that since 2004 female calypsonians in tents “have dramatically increased to almost 50 per cent”.

“Many female calypsonians who auditioned at the DCCI have now matured into seasoned, full-fledged, professional calypsonians,” he added.

Ottley, who leads classes at UTT’s Academy of the Arts, Letters, Culture and Public Affairs says the public has been educated on the role “African womenfolk” played in esuring “the rudiments of the Barrack Yard culture remained intact into the twentieth century”.

“(Their actions) impacted the emergence of calypso in a very direct and significant manner. Without the defiance of the 19th century African women in Trinidad our current cultural landscape might have reflected a different scenario,” he noted.

Eager for the live stage

After a two-year pandemic-forced layoff Ottley says all his divas are more than ready to perform before a live audience. DCCI is especially proud to welcome back Simon after her crowing achievement at last year’s NWAC Virtual Calypso Queen competition, he said.

“Covid-19 negatively affected the routine of our cast members thus in 2023 our membership are eager and anxious to once again perform for live audiences for this Carnival. During the Covid-19 lockdown some of our cast members performed at various virtual shows and calypso competitions, for example our member Meguella Simon was crowned the NWAC Virtual Calypso Queen in 2022, he said.

The tent will pay special tribute to soca and jamoo music inventor/innovator Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman). Several of the cast members will perform songs from Shorty’s extensive catalogue, he said.

“During our Carnival shows we will be highlighting some of the major compositions that Garfield Blackman composed either in the genre of sokah or in Jamoo music. In addition, our cast members would be performing their 2023 calypsoes vying to be selected for the National Calypso Monarch final,” Ottley revealed.

Despite their massive strides forward Ottley contends that DCCI has “a lot of walking” to do right by women calypsonians in T&T.

“In the early days of the twentieth century most of the females that were selected to the calypso tents offered something different, something unique and had to be a major attraction to earn selection. Their ability to effectively perform a calypso was not as important. It was either the female’s size, sexuality on stage, pigmentation, and least her ability to perform a calypso that earned her a place in the calypso tents.

“In 2023 the major factor that determines the selection of a female calypsonian to a calypso tent is her ability to render or perform a calypso. In most instances, no longer does the female calypsonian’s ethnic, physical or sexual appearance determine her selection to a calypso tent. This shows we are making strides, we are getting there, but we still have a lot of walking to do,” Ottley concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The People & IWER

The People & IWER

The Most Consistent Artiste in the History of Soca.

That’s the only title missing from his laden musical war chest, says soca veteran Neil “Iwer” George.

Of course, that’s not a real title up for grabs this Carnival 2023. Instead its one made up by the Point Fortin-born living soca legend. And one he believes he has earned.

“I want to be known as the most consistent artiste in the history of soca. Give me that award and I will be happy,” a cheeky Iwer said during a phone interview with the Kitcharee on Friday.

A night of classical music

A night of classical music

The French and German Embassies will present a night of classic music at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA) to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysée Treaty.

The event begins at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday January 25 and is free to the public. It will feature the National Philharmonic Orchestra under the leadership of director and conductor Dr Roger J Henry and concert master Simon Browne.

Terron goes one-on-one against the world

Terron goes one-on-one against the world

“Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Former professional basketball player Terron Stowe has found a new life purpose in that famous Mahatma Ghandi quote.

These days the Manzanilla-born, former Delaware State Hornets small forward is all about spreading good vibes and energy through soca music.

Stowe’s messages of love reflect the man he has become. After a run-in with the law in the US changed his life and career trajectory, he has found a new fully rewarding path in music.

Kaiso Divas set to shine at Kafe Blue

Kaiso Divas set to shine at Kafe Blue

The Divas Calypso Cabaret International (DCCI) remains an uncensored female voice in Carnival 2023.

In a climate of increased incidents of domestic violence DCCI, the all-female calypso tent, continues to go against the grain of societal gender bias and cultural discrimination, says tent manager/producer/director Dr Rudolph Ottley.

“Divas Calypso Cabaret International serves multiple roles in a society where gender bias and cultural discrimination is still alive and well amongst us as we begin 2023,” Ottley noted during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.

Kaiso ShowKase to salute Stalin on opening night

Kaiso ShowKase to salute Stalin on opening night

The Kaiso ShowKase calypso tent will pay tribute to the late Black Stalin at their 2023 Carnival debut on Friday.

ShowKase is set to open its doors at the Palms Club, San Fernando on January 27. The 20-strong calypso cast, among them reigning National Young Kings Calypso Monarch Banjela (Addelon Braveboy), veterans Ras Komanda (Stephen Pascal), Lady Gypsy (Lynette Steele), Queen Victoria (Victoria Cooper-Rahim) and National Junior Calypso Monarch Rivaldo London, will pay tribute to the crosstown music icon.

Mixed bag at Black2Blue

Mixed bag at Black2Blue

There are picky eaters, then there are picky feters; those who are budget-wary and hoping to get value for money this Carnival.

There was a visibly smaller crowd at the recently held Black2Blue cooler fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Also while we do want a safe and secure event, you don’t need to see 20 or so officers lined up behind you when you walk into a cooler event.