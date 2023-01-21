Kaiso Divas set to shine at Kafe Blue

The Divas Calypso Cabaret International (DCCI) remains an uncensored female voice in Carnival 2023.
In a climate of increased incidents of domestic violence DCCI, the all-female calypso tent, continues to go against the grain of societal gender bias and cultural discrimination, says tent manager/producer/director Dr Rudolph Ottley.
“Divas Calypso Cabaret International serves multiple roles in a society where gender bias and cultural discrimination is still alive and well amongst us as we begin 2023,” Ottley noted during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.
Seventeen leading female calypsonians will take the stage when DCCI opens its doors on Wednesday night at Kafe Blue, formerly Kaiso Blues Café, on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. Among them reigning National Womens Action Committee (NWAC) Virtual Calypso Queen Meguella Simon and five former NWAC national calypso queens in Abbi Blackman (1979 and 2005), Karen Eccles (2004), Maria Bhola (2018) and Stacey Sobers (2018).
Ottley says the tent tenets of female empowerment through employment equity, encouraging independent voices and providing a sanctuary for young emerging talent remain firmly intact.
“Primarily, the DCCI was created to forge employment equity in the calypso tent arena whereby before 2000 most of the calypso tents in Trinidad and Tobago employed less than ten per cent of female calypsonians in their annual Carnival cast.
“Secondly, the DCCI is to remind the populace of the importance of female calypsonians in our cultural sphere given the historical role women played during the embryonic stages of our stick-fighting, kalenda, cariso, kaiso and calypso development in the Barrack Yards after emancipation.
“Thirdly, the Divas Calypso Cabaret International serves as a sanctuary for aspiring young female calypsonians who are provided with the opportunity to test and hone their skills in the calypso tent arena,” Ottley explained.
DCCI has delivered on all three fronts, the senior instructor at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) , noting that since 2004 female calypsonians in tents “have dramatically increased to almost 50 per cent”.
“Many female calypsonians who auditioned at the DCCI have now matured into seasoned, full-fledged, professional calypsonians,” he added.
Ottley, who leads classes at UTT’s Academy of the Arts, Letters, Culture and Public Affairs says the public has been educated on the role “African womenfolk” played in esuring “the rudiments of the Barrack Yard culture remained intact into the twentieth century”.
“(Their actions) impacted the emergence of calypso in a very direct and significant manner. Without the defiance of the 19th century African women in Trinidad our current cultural landscape might have reflected a different scenario,” he noted.
Eager for the live stage
After a two-year pandemic-forced layoff Ottley says all his divas are more than ready to perform before a live audience. DCCI is especially proud to welcome back Simon after her crowing achievement at last year’s NWAC Virtual Calypso Queen competition, he said.
“Covid-19 negatively affected the routine of our cast members thus in 2023 our membership are eager and anxious to once again perform for live audiences for this Carnival. During the Covid-19 lockdown some of our cast members performed at various virtual shows and calypso competitions, for example our member Meguella Simon was crowned the NWAC Virtual Calypso Queen in 2022, he said.
The tent will pay special tribute to soca and jamoo music inventor/innovator Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman). Several of the cast members will perform songs from Shorty’s extensive catalogue, he said.
“During our Carnival shows we will be highlighting some of the major compositions that Garfield Blackman composed either in the genre of sokah or in Jamoo music. In addition, our cast members would be performing their 2023 calypsoes vying to be selected for the National Calypso Monarch final,” Ottley revealed.
Despite their massive strides forward Ottley contends that DCCI has “a lot of walking” to do right by women calypsonians in T&T.
“In the early days of the twentieth century most of the females that were selected to the calypso tents offered something different, something unique and had to be a major attraction to earn selection. Their ability to effectively perform a calypso was not as important. It was either the female’s size, sexuality on stage, pigmentation, and least her ability to perform a calypso that earned her a place in the calypso tents.
“In 2023 the major factor that determines the selection of a female calypsonian to a calypso tent is her ability to render or perform a calypso. In most instances, no longer does the female calypsonian’s ethnic, physical or sexual appearance determine her selection to a calypso tent. This shows we are making strides, we are getting there, but we still have a lot of walking to do,” Ottley concluded.