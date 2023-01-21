Kaiso Divas set to shine at Kafe Blue

The Most Consistent Artiste in the History of Soca.

That’s the only title missing from his laden musical war chest, says soca veteran Neil “Iwer” George.

Of course, that’s not a real title up for grabs this Carnival 2023. Instead its one made up by the Point Fortin-born living soca legend. And one he believes he has earned.

“I want to be known as the most consistent artiste in the history of soca. Give me that award and I will be happy,” a cheeky Iwer said during a phone interview with the Kitcharee on Friday.