Kaiso ShowKase to salute Stalin on opening night

The Divas Calypso Cabaret International (DCCI) remains an uncensored female voice in Carnival 2023.

In a climate of increased incidents of domestic violence DCCI, the all-female calypso tent, continues to go against the grain of societal gender bias and cultural discrimination, says tent manager/producer/director Dr Rudolph Ottley.

“Divas Calypso Cabaret International serves multiple roles in a society where gender bias and cultural discrimination is still alive and well amongst us as we begin 2023,” Ottley noted during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.