Kaiso tent season opens

Strike up the rhythm section, signal the strings and cue the brass line, calypso music is making a full return to the stage tonight.
These islands’ mother genre of music is set to play from coast to coast with nine tents across Trinidad and Tobago opening their doors this weekend.
The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation-managed Kaiso House, Kaiso ShowKase, Kaiso Karavan, Klassic Russo and Magnificent Glow (Tobago) are among the most anticipated of the season. The independently run Generation Next, Kalypso Revue, Kaiso Divas and Icons make up the remainder of confirmed calypso tents for 2023.
TUCO interim public relations officer, Rondell Donawa, says with all tents within hours of opening their doors, there is “a sense of great pride” among their ranks.
“TUCO feels a sense of pride that we have our full complement of tents for the Mother of All Carnivals 2023 calypso season. All tents are ready for their opening and the selection and calibre of performers are stellar,” Donawa said, during a WhatsApp exchange with the Express yesterday afternoon.
The TUCO PRO said the calypso body is focusing on “revolutionising the industry” in keeping with its 2023 theme, Calypso Revolution.
“We remain optimistic that we can maximise on the two-year hiatus by providing solid entertainment and a second-to-none product. This year is about revolutionising the industry, also monetising it in a serious way that we remain sustainable and self-sufficient out of the Carnival season,” Donawa added.
Karavan and Divas first out the gate
Kaiso Karavan was the first tent out the block, when they opened with a seasoned cast that includes calypso greats Scrunter (Irwin Reyes Johnson), Cardinal (Elon Baggoo) and Stinger (Dexter Parson) alongside tent manager, the venerable Johnny King, at Roslyn Hall, Auzonville Road, Tunapuna.
“We have judges night (tonight) so it’s going to be a treat. We have an experienced cast, with extempo too, and some chutney. Then we have a nice ‘ole school’ session. So there is something for everyone,” King boasted, during a phone call with the Express yesterday afternoon.
The all-female Divas Calypso Cabaret International (DCCI), meanwhile, got ladies night started, on Wednesday, when they opened at the Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. The Divas star-studded line-up, which includes reigning National Women Action Committee (NWAC) Calypso Queen Meguella Simon and four former winners in Abbi Blackman (1979 and 2005), Karen Eccles (2004), Maria Bhola (2007) and Stacey Sobers (2018), among others, will again be on display tonight.
Divas manager, University of Trinidad and Tobago music lecturer Dr Rudolph Ottley, says DCCI’s mandate is to ensure women singers have a loud voice during the festival.
“We want to remind the populace of the importance of female calypsonians in our cultural sphere given the historical role women played during the embryonic stages of our stick-fighting, kalenda, caiso, kaiso and calypso development,” Ottley told the Express recently.
Great anticipation in the North, South and East
All eyes in the capital city will be on the debut of Kaiso House’s BarrackHARD experience at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Newly installed tent manager Roderick “Chuck” Gordon promises “a theatre meets calypso hybrid show like no other”. Kaiso House casts boasts three former National Calypso Monarch winners in Karene Asche (2011), Duane O’Connor (2012) and Gordon.
Long-standing veterans Brother Valentino (Anthony Emrold Phillip), Brother Mudada (Alan Fortune), Poser (Sylvester Lockhart), Calypso Kerr (Carlston Kerr), Bunny B (Neville Brown), Brown Boy (Knolly Brown), Twiggy (Ann Marie Parks-Kojo), Black Sage (Phillip Murray), Lady Aeisha (Elizabeth George) and Marvellous Marva (Marva Joseph) are also among their ranks.
“We doing something different. We are increasing the production value and the calypsonians themselves have responded well to it. We also have made use of a proper stage management team and are working with some of the best in the business when it comes to lighting and sound, so expect a phenomenal show,” Gordon said.
Gordon tipped newcomer, soca star Olatunji Yearwood, with his 2023 soca hit “Engine Room” and youngster Aaron Duncan with “Mother of All Carnivals” to both have standout showings on opening night.
“Our youngsters are really doing well. Wendell Goodridge with ‘More Meat than Rice’, Young Poser and young Duane O’Connor are all ones to look out for as well. As are Bunny B with ‘Cheers’ and Sista Ava with an emotionally charged piece for (the late Bro) Resistance called ‘Bring Down the Power’,” Gordon said.
Down South at Palms Club, San Fernando, tent manager Ras Komanda (Stephen Pascal) is promising a memorable opening in honour of the late Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) tonight.
“Stalin’s grandson Kevan Calliste will open with a tribute to his grandfather. I will close the show with another tribute. And in between you getting the best kaiso,” Komanda said.
Komanda touted youngsters Tameika Darius with “Jahaji Bash”, Rivaldo London with “What If”, Nicholas Lucas with “Let Meh Dance”, Kerry John with “The Art form” and Banjela (Addelon Braveboy) with “No Pressure” to have a breakthrough year at the tent.
“We have some powerful songs coming from all the artistes. Our youngsters in particular are shining and then we have a classic humour from Juba call ‘Scrap Iron’ that mash up de auditions,” Komanda laughed.
Sugar Aloes (Michael Osuna) says the Kalypso Revue at the Velodrome is the only place to be in Arima tonight.
“We went back to the drawing board and see how best we can handle culture. You have the stalwarts like myself, Baron, Chalkdust, Devon Seale and Skatie. Then you have youngsters like Devon St Clair, JD and Lisa, Alana Sinette and Asan Moses really delivering the goods. It is going to be a great show and people can expect a high level of entertainment,” Aloes concluded.
Calypso Tents for 2023 Carnival
TUCO Tents
Kaiso House
Kaiso ShowKase
Kaiso Karavan
Klassic Russo
Magnificent Glow
Other Tents
Generation Next
Kalypso Revue
Kaiso Divas
Icons