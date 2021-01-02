Kaisokah Moko Jumbies dance in ‘Jerusalema’

EVERYONE is doing the popular Jerusalema dance challenge - even moko jumbies. Video of the legendary Kaisokah Moko Jumbies performing choreography to the viral hit song “Jerusalema” made its debut on social media on New Year’s Day, Friday. According to film producer and photographer Abigail Hadeed of Splice Studios, this unique Trinbagonian treatment of the Jerusalema dance challenge was their New Year’s gift to the nation.
“Jerusalema” which is sung by South African artists Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode emerged out of the darkness of the pandemic to become the viral sensation of 2020.The gospel-influenced song with its message of hope became an instant international hit. It then inspired the Jerusalema dance challenge which featured people from all walks of life all over the world performing the song’s choreography.
Hadeed’s work as film producer and photographer has often focused on the cultural aspects of the Caribbean. When she was contacted by Robert Lee to be part of this one-of-a-kind production involving dancers and moko jumbies, she immediately grasped at the opportunity to direct the video.
Lee came up with the idea to incorporate moko jumbies in a video inspired by the mega-hit “Jerusalema”. While spending more than the usual amount of time at home, Lee observed how relationships were strengthened and tested under the weight of the pandemic, he also took stock of the growing list of friends and acquaintances who have lost their lives this year alone. Lee, like many others, had also taken a liking to “Jerusalema”. Then one day in late September a man jogging in the vicinity of Lee’s house collapsed and hit his head. By the time Lee ran out to assist him, he had already died. Lee hadn’t known the jogger personally but he felt the need to pay tribute to him. So he organised a small group of people to dance to “Jerusalema” while dressed in their Sunday best.
“Then I thought if we’re going to do this, it must have a Trinidadian twist,” he said.
Lee was eventually put into contact with cultural icons Junior and Victoria Bisnath of the San Fernando based troupe, Kaisokah Moko Jumbies. Kaisokah has been training persons in the art of stilt walking for 27 years. Junior Bisnath has enjoyed an extraordinary life and career. He worked at the furniture branch of the Ministry of Works for 43 years and enjoyed carving Trinidad’s art and culture onto wood. Then he was introduced to the world of moko jumbies and the rest as the saying goes, is history.
Mentoring youth
Bisnath took moko jumbies to Germany when T&T qualified for the World Cup in 2006. He travelled to England and Panama and trained young persons in stilt walking and was part of a cultural exchange between the National Carnival Commission and the government of Zimbabwe to train children with speech disabilities to walk on stilts. Over the years Kaisokah Moko Jumbies have accompanied the who’s who on stage, from Machel Montano to Peter Minshall. One of their greatest accomplishments however has been mentoring youths in and around the community.
Over the years Bisnath has plucked young persons out of all corners of the country (many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds) and trained them to soar high on tall stilts that seem to defy gravity. Several have gone on to live and work abroad, capitalising on what Bisnath taught them. For the past 15 years, Bisnath has supplied UniverSoul Circus based in Atlanta, Georgia with trained stilt walkers.
“Growing up as a Christian I was taught that when you see someone in need, you should help them. I’m happy to have a wife who shares the same vibes. Our home has become like a community centre in San Fernando,” he said.
When Bisnath was approached by Lee, he too jumped at the opportunity to have his moko jumbies be part of the unique project. “You know as Trinidadians we like to do things differently. Most of the videos show people doing the Jerusalema dance challenge on the ground, but our moko jumbies are doing it on stilts,” said Bisnath.
The Kaisokah Moko Jumbies began rehearsing a couple of months ago, Michael Julien assisted with the choreography. The filming was done at the SAPA car park and Chaquacabana. The entire experience exposed Lee to folk dancing, choreography and costumes like never before. He observed Bisnath and his stilt walkers doing amazing things with the humblest of means. The making of the video inspired as much hope in Lee as the song itself. “This video will put moko jumbies and our culture on the map,” said Bisnath. To see the Kaisokah moko jumbies performing to “Jerusalema”, go to the Splice Studios Facebook page www.facebook.com/SpliceStudios