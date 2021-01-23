Kalpee’s Climb

The year 2020 was expected to be a pivotal one for the career of pop/R&B act Christian Kalpee.
Kalpee, 27, only recently signed a major distribution deal with Sony Music. He was set to appear at South By South West (SXSW) in Austin, Texas in March and the Great Escape Festival in Brighton, England in May.
Instead, with T&T’s closing its borders to international travel, the “No One” singer found himself stuck in the United Kingdom with an unlikely clowder of flat mates.
“After having been grounded in the UK at a residence with some furry friends, I realised that I love cats! I have to big them up because they helped me through the pandemic. A special Big up to ‘Dina Celina’ my ride or die! Dina is a cat,” the laid-back crooner said during a light-hearted online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday.
It hasn’t been all been furry cuddles for Kalpee. The “Miles Away” hit maker has been working on his new EP Feel Good Playlist Vol 1, the creative process of which he admits has helped keep his sanity in check.
“Just like a lot of people I had some amazing plans and performances postponed in 2020, which was disappointing. At the start of the pandemic, I, like everyone else got consumed in watching the news, which started to really affect my mental health. Once I accepted that this was life for the time being, I realised that being forced to stop didn’t have to be a bad thing, so I took the opportunity to re-focus, work on my craft and learn new production skills,” he continued.
Kalpee said slow days and indefinite deadlines led his unprecedented involvement in the album’s production.
“It’s always exciting working on new music, I get a buzz from trying to find what’s next and then when it hits you, the feeling you get is incredible,” Kalpee said.
“The EP was put together during the first Covid lockdown in the UK. I had so much more time on my hands, that I decided to focus on producing and I also learned how to use the (music) program Ableton Live. I think that really inspired me to push myself out of my comfort zone and create something that was all me. Most of the songs on the EP were inspired by real life experiences, so I’m hoping that they will resonate with each listener in their own unique way.”
A physical and
mental ‘climb’
Kalpee’s latest release “Climb” features Freetown Collective. He said technology made it possible to work closely with Freetown members Muhammad Muwakil and Lou Lyons to complete the track they started during his last trip to Trinidad just over a year ago.
“I call ‘Climb’ my therapy song as it was actually the first track I wrote since my near fatal car accident in September 2019,” he revealed.
Kalpee was at the time shooting the music video for his track “Paramin High” in Paramin, Trinidad when he was involved in an on-camera vehicular accident that required surgery for a collapsed lung and partial removal of his spleen.
“I was in two minds about releasing the footage, but in the end, I decided to incorporate some of it in the music video to ‘Climb’, as it was important to me that the visual was as honest as the lyrics that we wrote.
“It’s imperative to me that my music be positive as I believe that music is energy: it can soothe, heal and inspire, I hope that it will help in lifting people on a day when they need a little extra help,” he said.
Kalpee said his life and international musical success is a clear example that there are avenues and spaces for other types of music in T&T beyond traditional calypso and soca.
“I remember at the time people telling us that the only way to make it in Trinidad as a musician was to do soca, so naturally I tried that, but over time I realised that the music I was performing was not a representation of who I was as an artist, and so once I completed university I started exploring and developing my own sound. I taught myself how to play guitar, basic production and I started songwriting,” he recalled.
His big break came soon after when a seemingly inconspicuous collaboration with Michael “Tano” Montano on the track “No One” yielded the duo millions of views on YouTube. An unexpected invitation to a songwriting camp in Stockholm soon followed. From there Kalpee developed his own signature sound he describes as “chilled calypso” - a guitar driven hybrid of pop, R&B, calypso and reggae.
“I think it takes time for people to open themselves up to new genres. We are all creatures of habit and change can be intimidating.
With multiple online platforms for sharing music there is greater opportunity for local artistes and audiences alike to not only discover new types of music but expand their appreciation for different sounds.
“I feel that the pandemic has almost put everyone on an even playing field, with all efforts being focused on promoting music digitally, so it doesn’t matter where in the world you are releasing from.
“My advice for young music creatives is: Utilise free platforms such as YouTube and SoundCloud and focus on collating good content for socials that is an honest representation of who you are. Believe in yourself and surround yourself with a team that shares the same vision. Music is very much subjective so don’t be disheartened if everyone does not get what you are doing, you just have to commit and trust your art.
“Like any other emerging artiste I’m working towards recognition for what it is that I do. I’d love a headline tour, (or any live show since Covid, to be honest, and to win awards. I have a five-year plan for my first Grammy, gotta dream big, and I’d like to work with other artistes, writing and producing for them. I find working with others really helps me to grow, because it takes me outside of my comfort zone and I love to learn. Every day’s a Lesson,” Kalpee concluded.