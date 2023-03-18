Kaveesh The Band teams with Indian Bollywood legend Alka Yagnik

Local crossover musical outfit Kaveesh The Band has teamed with legendary Bollywood playback superstar Alka Yagnik.
The Williamsville-based hybrid band was invited by Yagnik’s team in India to feature on the upcoming original “Tu Mujhe Mile” (When you met me) says front man Kaveesh Maharaj.
Maharaj, 35, who studied music theory at Dr AR Rahaman’s KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, India, called the collaboration with Yagnik a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Yagnik is one of the most prominent and successful playback singers in Bollywood history. The 56-year-old Kolkata, West Bengal-native holds three Guiness world records for being the most streamed artiste in the world after recently overtaking American pop princess Taylor Swift for that remarkable honour.
“When I went to India I met some friends in my music school and we’ve stayed in touch. They recently pitched a song to her (Yagnik) written by some Bollywood lyricists and they suggested my voice to her and her team. Next thing you know we were going ahead and producing the track together,” Maharaj said with genuine amazement when he spoke to the Kitcharee Friday.
The single, executively produced by the Mumbai, India production duo Karan Lakhan, is set for release at the end of the month. The Lakhan brothers are the musical minds behind Pawni Pandey and Shahid Mallya’s global hit “Machhli”. They also notably wrote an produced Javed Ali and Nikitha Gandhi’s “Mera Pehla” which also features reality show Big Boss Season 15 winner Salman Khan.
Maharaj says the band has already teamed with co-producer Ravi Maharaj, who headed the local recording of their vocals and Enhanced Photography and Videography to develop a cinematic music video.
“It will be like a Bollywood movie featuring Kaveesh being the main actor and make-up artist Dianne Deonarine in the leading roles,” he said.
Opening new doors
to the world
Their upcoming collaboration with Yagnik is testament that not only is there is merit in doing different types of music in T&T but it can bring you global success, said Maharaj
“I always believed finding new doorways, outside of the chutney and soca industry, was possible through developing a new sound where Trinidad could be placed on the world market in a different pathway.
“Don’t get me wrong there is nothing wrong with calypso, soca, chutney etc; in fact our music also touches on these elements but what I’m getting at is there are other ways to achieve the objective of reaching the world,” Maharaj said.
The excitement in the project extends way beyond Kaveesh The Band as it can have far reaching ripple effects for local music, Maharaj added.
“We have opened a doorway, a portal, for other artistes and ourselves to India and other places because this song will also be marketed in the United Kingdom by JA promotions,” he elaborated. Maharaj urged every producer of alternative genres of music in T&T to continue to hone their skill on the path to finding their own unique sound before attempting to discover where it fits on the world stage.
“It’s a whole new pathway to have Trinidad represented in a different fashion. For us it was not only about finding our own sound, but being able to work with other people, in other industries. Its humbling and a very different experience,” he said.
Kaveesh The Band is planning to make the trip to India to possibly perform the song alongside Yagnik, Maharaj revealed.
“We have been asked to come and we would like to go. Hopefully we can make it happen through the different channels to get that experience. The bigger picture though is the trip will help prove to young, upcoming musicians there are alternative routes to success. Soca and chutney have carved the way but we are living proof they are not the only avenues,” Maharaj concluded.