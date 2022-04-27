As we kayaked up the Moruga River from the site of the Spring Bridge, the peaceful ambience of this largest of southern waterways set in on us. We could hear the unmistakable loud voices of a band of red howler monkeys in the La Retraite forest to the east, observe the building of nests by the oropendulas in an immortelle on the opposite bank, and were pleasantly startled by the sudden splash of aquatic life right next to our water-level craft.
Kayaking is seen by many as a sport; a great way to keep fit. At our river mouths and quiet bays, kayaking is a fun activity with entrepreneurs renting their vessels for short stints around lagoons. Often it is the only transport within wetlands facilitating observation and monitoring of wildlife in their habitats.
Our trip was intended to be one of relaxation amid the lush greenery of the undulating riverbanks and the silently flowing water. The only sounds to compromise the peace of this area were the occasional splashing of our double-bladed paddles that propelled us along with each alternating side stroke.
Yet, the effect of these movements was minimal in disturbance. This proved to be the ideal mode of travel along the river because there was no loud roar of an engine or vigorous paddling. The gentle flow of the water was supportive of a morning of sightseeing.
When the tide is high, the Moruga River correspondingly increases in level, facilitating easier rowing upriver. During ebb tide the rate of outflow proves to be more challenging. It is always advisable to time the tides for a more effortless trip.
On the other hand, ebb tide is the period when the exposed banks show much life in the presence of numerous scuttling crabs that dive into their holes when you approach their domain. Damsel flies dance their way among the leaves in the understorey.
We enjoyed some harvesting of oysters where the roots of mangrove vegetation showed the largest specimens near the base. This activity is best done during the dry season when the water is clear and reflects the greenery around.
In the rainy season the river is brown with sediment and it is not suitable for seeking anything below the water level as visibility is poor.
Harvesting food in relaxed mode is a fulfilling experience. Facilitator of the kayak trip Eric Lewis demonstrated the art of extracting the oyster from its hold on the root of the mangrove. However, his technique of cutting it loose is not adopted by other hunter gatherers. Sadly, some of them sever the root to retrieve the oysters, leaving the rest of its length dangling above the nutrient-filled water on which it should feed.
We continued up the winding river, noting tall trees such as immortelle and silk cotton. Where trees spread their branches in shady canopy over the river, birds perched, some occasionally diving into the water to catch fish when the opportunity presented itself.
Where the Canari tributary merges with the Moruga River, the scenery changes slightly. There are fallen trees and protruding stumps along some stretches of the now narrowing portion of the waterway. Water birds just love to rest on these perches then fly off when approached.
A flock of parrots chose that moment to make their way noisily overhead, growing in number as those we had not heard or noticed feeding on a nearby tree rose to join them, giving credence to the saying that silence reigns when ‘parrot feeding’.
At ebb tide, our return journey was even more relaxing as there was no need for the paddle. We lay back in our respective kayaks and let the water take us downriver where it willed.
The tock-tocking sounds of a woodpecker drilling its way up a palm tree, and the accompanying flight of water birds leading the way at the front of the kayaks, kept us in sync with the natural harmony of this part of the riverine Southland.