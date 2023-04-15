Despite the depths of your own personal physical, mental and financial struggles there is reason to keep holding on.
That’s the reassuring soulful message singers Braveboy (Marcus Braveboy) and Collis Duranty hope to echo through the hearts and minds of all nationals with their collaboration “Keep Holding On”.
Amid rising incidents of violent crime in T&T the trapso and reggae acts have combined positive forces on the Golden Era-produced single to send a different message to young ears.
Braveboy says the rising crime witnessed in the country is a direct result of system out of balance.
“I believe that life is about balance. I genuinely believe that most people in this world, if all opportunities were equal, would not choose a life of crime. A lot of what we are seeing happen in the country today is partially a survival mechanism, stemming from inequalities of wealth, systematic social issues - especially the breakdown of the family unit, lack of relevant and compatible opportunities for the youth, mismanagement of resources and the resulting down-spiralling economic effects,” Braveboy lamented during a heart-to-heart with the Kitcharee following the release of the song on Friday morning.
Working with Collis has been a long time in the making Braveboy said, and the track, co-written by Darius Balgobin, provided the perfect opportunity to finally make it happen. The duo are currently working with award-winning filmmaker Michael Mooleedhar on a music video for the project.
“He (Balgobin) knew that I was experimenting with a new, more vulnerable, soulful side of my artistry and he thought Collis would be a perfect match to add to this track, that we were already working on with the main producer of the studio, Richard Gosine, also of Golden Era Productions.
“Working on this song was so therapeutic for me. When I initially wrote the song alongside Darius Balgobin, it was a night that I came to the studio after helping my mom take care of my dad who was coming close to his final chapter before he passed away. I was really drained mentally and physically and at a very low point, but once the beat came on, it almost felt like it gave me a much-needed healing energy and words and melodies just started to flow,” Braveboy recalled.
Collis brought a new energy to the track that included background vocals from Candice Nia and djembe drumming from Hugh Humphery.
“I was already familiar with the music, having a copy myself to write something, and I had started writing a few lines” Collis recalled.
“I asked to hear Marcus’ demo, and although it was just a sketch, I immediately heard the potential of the song. The message is also in line with what I present as an artist, and I felt it stemmed from what we have all been through in the last few years, none of us, from the artiste to the stage man, lights man, chair man, tent man, radio man, lol, well, you get the gist... none of us were exempt. We all had to endure some pain or struggle during those times, and today is still not easy. Hence the song title “Keep Holding On” which was right up my alley,” Collis added.
With great power comes great responsibility
Artistes and other influential creatives must acknowledge the impact their works have on the populace and young people in particular, Braveboy said.
While Braveboy acknowledges a true artiste expresses his/her reality he called on his peers to be mindful of “the power” of their creations.
“Some of the music being released, reflects the frustrations of this current climate. This is the new experience of many youth. There are many citizens who feel like they are invisible to society and do not have a fair chance and I think they deserve their own opportunities to speak out. People are frustrated, angry and definitely deserve the right to express themselves or be represented by artistes and entertainers who can speak on their behalf, even if it’s as a form of musical therapy.
“As artistes and entertainers, I believe that we must continue to create freely, but also acknowledge the power of the words and the energy that we put out, especially to the upcoming generation and try our best to maintain that balance,” Braveboy said.
It’s a personal evolution, balancing creativity with intent, that the Diego Martin-born singer says he has had to discover along his own musical journey.
“As I’m evolving and maturing, more than ever, I’m understanding the importance of the influence and power of music. I am on my own personal journey to try to balance my own musical offerings to contribute more positively to society while hopefully still reaching the upcoming generations.
“There are many different sides to us as humans, good and bad and I think it’s important to balance the frequency. We aren’t perfect and we can’t expect perfection in musical content. We all make mistakes, learn and grow from them. Music is in many cases about our own personal journeys,” Braveboy added.
Collis, meanwhile, says while he isn’t sure of the role music plays in heating up boiling societal temperatures he remains confident the right music can soothe spirits.
“What I will say is that there is music that can play an important role in soothing boiling temperatures, and “Keep Holding On” is one such, as there are many others.
“We artistes, need to get our music, our message, our ideas and our self-image out there, and that is the business of music. So here we are at the Sunday Express, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for giving us this showcase to promote this song nationally, regionally and internationally,” Collis concluded.