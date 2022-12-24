Keeping her family tradition alive

BEFORE it became one of those beverages that is quintessentially Trinbagonian, ponche de crème or ponche crema as it was then known, originated in Venezuela and was introduced to our shores by migrant workers decades ago. After many tweaks and variations to the recipe, ponche de crème is now synonymous with T&T.
Everyone has their own family recipe and Maria Mohammed is no different. Her line of ponche de crème includes the original, of course, but also 12 specialty flavours including tiramisu, raspberry chocolate, coffee, coconut, cheesecake, pistachio, guinness, caramel, she also has a limited edition sorrel cannabis liqueur.
Maria knows a good glass of ponche de crème when she tastes one. Her family moved around a lot but home made ponche de crème remained a time honoured tradition among the grown-ups.
“I grew up watching my grandmother and my mother make ponche de crème,” she says.
It was only natural that Mohammed carry on the tradition. Eventually she began making her own ponche de crème and gave bottles as gifts to family and friends until her children encouraged her to turn it into a business and experiment with different flavours. This year alone she has added three new flavours and is already working on five more which she will debut very soon.
The response to the taste and quality of her liqueur has been enthusiastic. Her ponche de crème is smooth on the palate and won’t knock you over or burn your stomach. Maria’s line of eggless ponche de crème is not limited to the holiday season but is available year round, the drinks also cater to those who are vegans, health conscious or who have sensitive palates. For those who don’t drink alcohol, she offers non-alcoholic ponche de crème. The entrepreneur has also added Juice Nips–a combination of fresh juice with spices and an infusion of alcohol to her line of beverages. More info can be found on Instagram: marias_ponche_de_creme.