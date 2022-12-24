Keeping her family tradition alive

Maria Mohammed

Maria Mohammed

BEFORE it became one of those beverages that is quintessentially Trinbagonian, ponche de crème or ponche crema as it was then known, originated in Venezuela and was introduced to our shores by migrant workers decades ago. After many tweaks and variations to the recipe, ponche de crème is now synonymous with T&T.

Everyone has their own family recipe and Maria Mohammed is no different. Her line of ponche de crème includes the original, of course, but also 12 specialty flavours including tiramisu, raspberry chocolate, coffee, coconut, cheesecake, pistachio, guinness, caramel, she also has a limited edition sorrel cannabis liqueur.

Maria knows a good glass of ponche de crème when she tastes one. Her family moved around a lot but home made ponche de crème remained a time honoured tradition among the grown-ups.

“I grew up watching my grandmother and my mother make ponche de crème,” she says.

It was only natural that Mohammed carry on the tradition. Eventually she began making her own ponche de crème and gave bottles as gifts to family and friends until her children encouraged her to turn it into a business and experiment with different flavours. This year alone she has added three new flavours and is already working on five more which she will debut very soon.

The response to the taste and quality of her liqueur has been enthusiastic. Her ponche de crème is smooth on the palate and won’t knock you over or burn your stomach. Maria’s line of eggless ponche de crème is not limited to the holiday season but is available year round, the drinks also cater to those who are vegans, health conscious or who have sensitive palates. For those who don’t drink alcohol, she offers non-alcoholic ponche de crème. The entrepreneur has also added Juice Nips–a combination of fresh juice with spices and an infusion of alcohol to her line of beverages. More info can be found on Instagram: marias_ponche_de_creme.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crazy’s Christmas Chant

Crazy’s Christmas Chant

“Oh God! Nearly 600 already?”

That hand-to-head exclamation from calypso veteran Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) sums up the sentiments of every law-abiding citizen, waking up this Christmas morning, to face the alarming reality of escalating incidents of violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

4 YOUTH WRITERS SHORTLISTED FOR BOCAS AWARD

4 YOUTH WRITERS SHORTLISTED FOR BOCAS AWARD

Four young writers have been shortlisted from 30 nominations for the 2022 NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award. The inter-genre literary accolade, which was launched in 2021, targets young writers of local birth or citizenship, age 25 and under.

Last year, blogger Harmony Farrell copped the inaugural prize. This year, the four writers in the line-up for the top spot are Kervisha Cordice, with her poem “Sunrise on the Quadrangle”; fiction writers Rashad Hosein with “Saga” and Ronaldo Katwaroo with “Making Conversation” and “Soucouyant Shore”; and Shimiah Lewis with a selection of spoken word poems, including her First Citizens National Poetry Slam Finals piece, “Hush Yuh Mouth”.

Chord Masters’ winning ‘First Experience’

Chord Masters’ winning ‘First Experience’

A win for the founding fathers.

That’s how Chord Masters Steel Orchestra’s manager Richard de Coteau describes their history making National Panorama Single Pan title.

Chord Masters topped a 30-band field to take the coveted crown on December 7, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Sewa TT’s flood-relief appeal

Sewa TT’s flood-relief appeal

THIS holiday season Sewa International Trinidad and Tobago is undertaking one of its biggest humanitarian drives as they continue to provide assistance for flood victims. The not-for-profit organisation has issued a flood relief appeal and is calling on the public to make a deposit to Sewa International TT or sponsor Sewa TT Relief packs, worth $100, at any partner supermarket up until December 25.

Keeping her family tradition alive

Keeping her family tradition alive

BEFORE it became one of those beverages that is quintessentially Trinbagonian, ponche de crème or ponche crema as it was then known, originated in Venezuela and was introduced to our shores by migrant workers decades ago. After many tweaks and variations to the recipe, ponche de crème is now synonymous with T&T.

Everyone has their own family recipe and Maria Mohammed is no different. Her line of ponche de crème includes the original, of course, but also 12 specialty flavours including tiramisu, raspberry chocolate, coffee, coconut, cheesecake, pistachio, guinness, caramel, she also has a limited edition sorrel cannabis liqueur.

Christmas tree tradition goes back to ancient times

Christmas tree tradition goes back to ancient times

THE history of Christmas trees goes back to the symbolic use of evergreens in ancient Egypt and Rome and continues with the German tradition of candlelit Christmas trees first brought to America in the 1800s.

Discover the history of the Christmas tree, from the earliest winter solstice celebrations to Queen Victoria’s decorating habits and the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree in New York City.