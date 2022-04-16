I remember listening to a centenarian on television who had experienced the 1918 Influenza outbreak, telling us not to worry, that this Covid-19 pandemic will too end. For many, this season was extremely difficult. Many people lost loved ones, some lost jobs, businesses suffered, and incomes were depleted. Single people stuck at home struggled for dating options, whilst people in committed relationships became tired of seeing each other. Our homes became the office, school, and church all in one.
There was a time when the clouds that hung over nations seemed so heavy, as though there would be no easing of the pressures of Covid-19. But we all know that with every cloud there is a silver lining; the question is, what can we keep as the positives as we look towards the full reopening of work and school? What can we hold onto as pandemic gifts? I present to you the following:
1. Gift of Life - If you are reading this article then you are definitely alive and hopefully SMILING! The number one thing to be thankful for is that you still have life, and that you have successfully survived this pandemic to date.
2. Gift of Family and Friends – Yes! As annoying as they may be at times, people matter! When everything was shut down, who did we turn to? We were stuck with the people within our households. I remember hunting for a board game as they were sold out. Between online and offline gaming, connections were formed. People were happy to be able to go by their neighbour’s backyard and ‘thief a lil lime’ as we say. WhatsApp became less interesting than actually talking to someone live and finding out “what’s up”. I dare say that more genuine bonds were created.
3. The Gift of Learning – My goodness! One would think that the earth stood still when it was declared on national television that the doubles vendor had to close, and wait…(drum roll)...that even KFC had to close! We all got confused, but in true Trinbagonian style, we caught ourselves and social media became filled with every shape of bara and secret fried chicken recipes. Friends praised each other online no matter what the food looked like, because everyone understood that it was the expression of love and support in the community that was needed more so than whether anyone could really cook.
4. The Gift of Time - Time is precious. This one gift of 24 hours per day is given to each of us equally. We learned that we did not have to spend 4 hours of our lives on the road in terrible traffic to attend a meeting 2 hours long; we discovered that technology was our friend in making effective use of our time. We could cross borders and liaise
with contacts in different countries effectively without having to leave our homes. It was proven that persons of all ages were capable of adapting, understanding, and utilizing social media apps such as Google Meet, Skype and Zoom.
Thanks to the internet and video conferencing on our devices, we saw that work could be just as or even more productive for employees who did not have to waste hours commuting on a daily basis. Worldwide, corporate employers have seen the value in this, and many are moving towards incorporating remote work in some areas.
I hope that we hold on to some of these positives and that we don’t just dump what we can take away from this experience. Many of us would have been forced to do some form of introspection whenever we learned of or experienced first-hand someone close to us passing away. To appreciate that we need each other socially, we need to understand and value simple kisses, hugs, “Good Mornings”. We need to take time to love ourselves and by extension one another, so that there is no regret about what our lives could have been.
Let us all hold on to, practice, and treasure these pandemic gifts. In the words of Martin Luther King, “We must accept finite disappointment, but we must never lose infinite hope.” Happy Easter to all.
Kathy Ann C. Hogan is a freelance writer who has worked with ParentingTT as a professional presenter.