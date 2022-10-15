Keeron Isaac’s Poet Tree

Poet Tree

Author of Poet Tree, Keeron Isaac.

Over the past three years, Keeron Isaac has learned the art of overcoming adversity.

The pre-med graduate turned poet, whose debut collection of poems Poet Tree is already in local bookstores, had aspirations of going to medical school where he hoped to pursue either psychiatry or paediatric medicine. Then Covid-19 threw a wrench in his plans. As the world navigated the health crisis, countries one after the next closed their borders and Isaac’s applications to medical schools were not processed. In addition to the blocked medical school transfers, Isaac was also taking care of his grandfather who eventually succumbed to stage four prostate cancer.

With support from his parents, Isaac began pouring his energies into writing. His greatest passion aside from the sciences is writing but that wasn’t always the case. When he was a child, his mother, a former teacher and principal, encouraged his love for books and bought him a collection of Hardy Boys, Secret Seven, Famous Five and other Enid Blyton books.

“At first, reading felt like a chore but then I realised it’s not so bad and I grew to love it. I would borrow a book from the church’s library and finish it before I even got home,” he said.

His literary tastes evolved over the years but the 27-year-old has always been fascinated by poetry and when life got particularly tough in 2020, he began writing poems which proved to be a game-changer.

“During the pandemic poetry was more palatable than prose, the poems were like small nuggets of release. I found it therapeutic, cathartic and very applicable to me,” he said.

Poet Tree introduces readers to Isaac and pays homage to cultural icons.

“Poet Tree consists of all the branches that make me who I am; culture, family and nature. My debut collection gives its ‘flowers’ to my local heroes which include Kees Dieffenthaller and Janelle “Penny” Commissiong, among others, says Isaac.

The response to Isaac’s poetry has been really positive, a fan-favourite is his poem “Roti and Jesus”. The former Hillview College pupil says people are often shocked when they learn he writes poetry which is worlds away from the sciences. He hasn’t completely turned his back on medicine; even though the application process is gruelling, he intends to give it one last shot next year. In the meantime, he is putting the finishing touches on the second book in his poetry trilogy which is expected to be released before Christmas and his third book will be published in mid-2023.

“I never thought that I would write full-time but it has taken me places I never expected so I am open to seeing how the future plays out and what will come my way,” he said.

The pandemic helped Isaac process his emotions, it resulted in a significant breakthrough with respect to his mental health.

“If I could give young people any advice it would be to find one person that you can talk to, don’t keep things to yourself. Sometimes we think our purpose in life is limited to one thing but by keeping an open mind I’ve been able to connect with many through my writing, so think about what you have always wanted to do and pursue it,” said Isaac.

Poet Tree is now available at Jadoos Bookstore, Arima, Academics Plus Curepe, Scribbles and Quills in Chaguanas and Paper Based Bookshop at the Normandie Hotel. Isaac can be contacted at poettreeworld@gmail.com and on Instagram and Facebook at PoetTreeWorld.

