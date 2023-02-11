Kes’ ‘Mental Day’ challenges men to tend to their mental health

Take that mental day for yourself but follow up by talking to a professional.
That’s the message inside and behind the lyrics of Kes’ (Kees Dieffenthaller) Carnival 2023 runaway hit “Mental Day”.
Kes says more men in particular, need “to get out of their own heads” and explore trained voices “outside of their family and friend” circles. He reckons that approach can help “the world be a better place”.
“I think talking to someone, a therapist, is important. As men we tend to be in our heads, we kinda want to try and solve it and execute it without asking for help. Without saying when we are feeling out of it, or weak, or however it is.
“We need to deal with our true emotions and be able to speak about it with someone that is not your spouse or family, someone outside your circle to help paint a new picture and help you find your own way in whatever you may be going through.
“Sometimes you don’t need to be going through anything, but it can help you navigate things you been through when you were younger, that shape the way you deal with the world now. It’s good to get into your mental health and walk through yourself, forgive yourself and grow and heal,” an insightful Kes said, during a moving exchange with the Kitcharee last week.
Kes the Band has been opening their Carnival 2023 sets with “Mental Day”. While the depth of the its message may not be immediately apparent to feters, Kes says the transformative euphoria it provides for those five minutes, is exactly what told him it was a perfect match when presented with the track by co-creators Full Blown Entertainment and Vincentian singer/songwriter Skinny Fabulous (Gamel Doyle).
“I believe in making music, yes for the party, but also with a message. Having a mental day speaks a lot of the world right now, especially coming out of the pandemic, so I was real excited to bring forward that song. It’s wrapped in a hard party jam, but really sending that message of take that time for yourself,” Kes added.
Executing in a vaccum
Kes was one of a handful of soca acts to produce shows, gain online followers and create impactful new music during the near two-year-long pandemic-forced lockdown and restrictions. While the Palmiste-born singer and his bandmates made it look easy, he revealed it wasn’t as straightforward as even he expected.
“To execute seamlessly in a vacuum is a lot more difficult than I thought it would be. The reality is that it really took all of us. It was a bit of self-discovery for us too. Kinda finding our own strengths and bringing it together for the people. It was therapy, during that time it was good to be around each other again and working towards something really gave us the strength and guidance that we needed through a dark time,” he explained.
Kes says the real happiness of the experience was knowing the work was having a lasting, positive impact on the people that needed him most, the fans.
“I’m really happy it translated onto the people, where people found their way. It reflected what we were feeling. It was a labour of love. We really had to pull all together to make it happen, with limited resources and movement. I have to give thanks for an amazing team, give thanks for the power of music and what it could do,” he added.
A magical Valentine’s Day show
Two days away from the return of his annual major concert, now branded “Iz We” and carded for Valentine’s Day this coming Tuesday, Kes says fans can “expect magic and vibes” when he takes the stage at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, San Fernando.
“We are back celebrating the music, the culture, T&T and the world. It’s really a global village coming together. It’s a combination of the people that love and follow our music, the friends that coming in, it’s going to be a magical night. It’s going to be a historical night and you really have to be in that space to feel what that is,” he gushed.
Jamaican reggae star Shaggy (Orville Richard Burrell) will be among the international guests at “Iz We”, following their popular collaboration on the groovy soca “Mood”. Kes previously worked with the seven-time Grammy Award winner on the 2013 Calabash Riddim.
“I’m a big Shaggy fan. I think he is one of those regional artistes that has really transcended our boundaries, he is a pop star in his own right, with a well of experience. He presented a few tracks but this one ‘Mood’ I felt it was such an amazing song that suited what the world and Trinidad was going through and ‘23 is a significant year so I suggested to Shaggy, yo, let’s do this for Carnival and we did. I’m looking forward to not just Carnival, but what comes after and how we continue to grow that song throughout summer across the world,” Kes said.
Extending soca’s global reach very much remains a major target for the soca crooner.
“I really want to change the way people feel about who they are as Trinbagonians, as a Caribbean person and how they feel about the world. I really want to bring that forward and really touch people. I want us to spread into new markets so the people of the world can really experience the power of soca music.
“We have to take the bull by the horns and go forward fearlessly, because we carry this gift of our ancestors and it’s a deep and rich history. We are the defenders of this and to give it to the world is a not just a blessing, but an honour” Kes concluded.