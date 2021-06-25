Kes The Band in big virtual show tonight

Fans of Kes The Band are gearing up for one of the band’s biggest virtual performances of the year.
The band, which has had a series of successful virtual concerts during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be in the spotlight at tonight’s 26th Essence Festival of Culture, known as “the party with a purpose”, in the United States.
Last year, Kes The Band signed with new management duo Damon DeGraff and Evan Vogel as the band aimed to expand its presence.
“Our mission has always been to spread the music and vibrations as far and wide as possible,” said lead vocalist Kees Dieffenthaller in a statement Thursday.
“Being a part of the Essence Fest line-up, this year gives us the opportunity to share our energy through the music and culture of our beautiful islands, Trinidad and Tobago. So, we want everyone to log on, get up and dance and enjoy the infectious energy of soca and calypso music,” Diefenthaller said.
“We had a fabulous tour planned,” explained DeGraff, “but the universe clearly had other plans for everyone and we took the extra down-time to not only push the envelope in terms of live streaming presentations, but to also craft a new body of work which we consider to be the soundtrack of the future.”
A release from Essence stated: “The festival represents a golden opportunity for the band of brothers to showcase their talents as well as the ‘vibes’ of Trinidad and Tobago to a captive, significant and influential American audience.”
“Our goal for this year’s festival,” said Loreal Lemond, Ashaunna Ayers and Jameel Spencer of the Essence Fest talent team, “was to procure talent and creatives globally, who represent their communities—and in this case their country and genre—in a way that is aligned with Essence Festival’s mission and purpose.”
Essence said it is on a mission to celebrate all aspects of black culture.
“We are happy to have Kes represent the international community with a performance that will surely make his home country proud!” stated Stephanie Dunivan, Essence Fest’s vice-president Experiential, Branded Content and Video.
The Essence Festival is an annual music festival which began in 1995 as a one-time event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine—a publication aimed primarily towards African-American women.
Subsequently, the Essence Festival became the largest African-American culture and music event in the US.
The Essence Fest performance line-up includes notable names such as DJ Khaled and friends, Davido, Jasmine Sullivan, D-NICE, NeYo and others.
To witness Kes The Band’s performance at Essence Festival between 7-10 tonight, log on to www.essencestudios.com