Kes the Band making moves

Since claiming the Soca Monarch and Road March titles in 2020, the band of brothers known as Kes has been working assiduously and steadfastly to showcase, promote and effectively ease soca music into the mainstream music markets of the world.
Masters of the groovy soca sound, Kes has also become expert at sharing our electric and engaging Carnival energy throughout their live performances. Thus, the band continues to package, present and open doors for the music and culture of our twin-island republic and, by extension, the Caribbean region and the sokah genre.
In 2022, Kes released the singles “Jolene” (which has garned scores of streams, plays, downloads and over 1.4 million views of the video on YouTube) and “Liki Tiki”, featuring Michael Bruin and JPerry from Haiti, which is becoming a bonafide smash with over two million views on YouTube.
Last weekend, the band performed for a sold-out audience in Toronto, Canada, for their first “Iz We Toronto” concert event, and announced dates for an American bicoastal tour over the next three months.
Following their appearance at the massive Essence Music Festival in New Orleans (alongside Wyclef, Machel Montano, Nas and Nicki Minaj), Kes will next headline Hot 97’s On Da Reggae and Soca Tip event, scheduled for September 2 at the Coney Island Amphitheatre, alongside Tarrus Riley, Romain Virgo, Ding Dong Ravers and Patrice Roberts.