Kes the Band making moves

Kees Dieffenthaller

Kees Dieffenthaller, of Kes the Band, mid-performance at the Essence Music Festival, in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Since claiming the Soca Monarch and Road March titles in 2020, the band of brothers known as Kes has been working assiduously and steadfastly to showcase, promote and effectively ease soca music into the mainstream music markets of the world.

Masters of the groovy soca sound, Kes has also become expert at sharing our electric and engaging Carnival energy throughout their live performances. Thus, the band continues to package, present and open doors for the music and culture of our twin-island republic and, by extension, the Caribbean region and the sokah genre.

In 2022, Kes released the singles “Jolene” (which has garned scores of streams, plays, downloads and over 1.4 million views of the video on YouTube) and “Liki Tiki”, featuring Michael Bruin and JPerry from Haiti, which is becoming a bonafide smash with over two million views on YouTube.

Last weekend, the band performed for a sold-out audience in Toronto, Canada, for their first “Iz We Toronto” concert event, and announced dates for an American bicoastal tour over the next three months.

Following their appearance at the massive Essence Music Festival in New Orleans (alongside Wyclef, Machel Montano, Nas and Nicki Minaj), Kes will next headline Hot 97’s On Da Reggae and Soca Tip event, scheduled for September 2 at the Coney Island Amphitheatre, alongside Tarrus Riley, Romain Virgo, Ding Dong Ravers and Patrice Roberts.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sharing his gift from THE MOST HIGH

Sharing his gift from THE MOST HIGH

You may have heard his reggae song “On My Way” on the radio and not even known that the singer Black Loyalty is not Jamaican but a quiet, humble man from La Horquetta, Arima, by the name of Keon Jones.

Truth, consciousness, bliss

Truth, consciousness, bliss

FOR some, dance is just entertainment or a simple diversion, something to relieve stress and pass the time. But for Alana Rajah, who has devoted much of her life to studying and perfecting the intricacies of Bharatanatyam, dance, and Indian classical dance in particular, is an art form, something to be respected and even protected.

Bocas Book Bulletin

Bocas Book Bulletin

Love the Dark Days (Peepal Tree Press), the debut book from India-born Trinidadian writer Ira Mathur, weaves a complex story of family, class, identity, belonging, and writerly ambition, ran­ging from India to Britain to the Caribbean.

Rochelle Chedz says hey with ‘Bye’

Rochelle Chedz says hey with ‘Bye’

Rochelle Chedz is bringing good vibes back to the dance floor.

The Imij & Co singer/rapper has released her first dance track “Bye” since the ease of pandemic restrictions. She says the Jannix Joseph co-written, Mikhail “Mega Mick” Corneal-produced, feel-good track is a celebration of life and good energy.

Kes the Band making moves

Kes the Band making moves

Since claiming the Soca Monarch and Road March titles in 2020, the band of brothers known as Kes has been working assiduously and steadfastly to showcase, promote and effectively ease soca music into the mainstream music markets of the world.