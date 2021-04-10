Kevon finds plenty reasons to celebrate

Despite the unique challenges posed by the global pandemic and all its accompanying restrictions there are still many reasons to celebrate life.
That was the positive sentiment shared by crossover singer Kevon Carter during a heart-warming exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday. The gifted vocalist says he has found new hope in his music and hopes to share those reassuring messages with fans soon.
“I’ve been doing lots of writing and recording some new material here and there. My plans are to continue to put out more work in the upcoming months,” Carter said during a WhatsApp exchange.
Like everyone on the island, Carter says he has had “to adapt the best way he can” to the “new way of living”. He admits it has been a tough transition but assured he is now in a much better space.
“I’ve pretty much had no other choice, but to adapt the best way that I possibly can. The first few months were difficult, getting used to the ‘new way’ of living. Now I’m in a much better space.
“I performed for a few events last of couple months. I was most appreciative of every last one, and not taking things for granted,” he said.
Maximising digital platforms
Carter believes with limited opportunities for physical performances, musicians and performers have to maximise the digital stage of social media. The soulful crooner has been busy on his Instagram and Facebook accounts sharing rewatchable clips of his live performances, as well as exclusive behind the scenes content from his ongoing studio sessions.
His cover of legendary American funk band Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1975 hit “Reasons” and R&B star Mario’s (Mario Dewar Barrett) 2004 radio hit “Let Me Love You” are particularly impressive.
“Most definitely you’d be seeing a lot more content on my social media platforms. It’s important to keep supporters in the know of things for sure,” Carter said about his regular social media posts.
Carter said he was also particularly impressed with the number of high-quality live stream productions that were virtually staged earlier this year during the Carnival period. The International Soca Monarch (ISM) and Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competitions were both staged virtually this year. A number of high-profile soca acts including reigning Road March champions Iwer George and Kees Dieffenthaller, as well as Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez), Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvares and Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) staged concert events with socially distanced live audiences and live online streams.
“I believe that the virtual Carnival events have a lot of potential. Now more than ever social media is our main platform to stay relevant. We have to be smart and innovative to keep it interesting for viewers to tune in,” Carter said.
As for his personal plans Carter says he isn’t looking “too far into the future” but instead monitoring how things develop with the global pandemic. The global reach of Covid-19 vaccines has given him much cause for optimism, he admits, but he remains determined to take things “one moment at a time”.
“Planning too far into the future right now is somewhat a blur due to this global pandemic. However, I’m very optimistic and that keeps me motivated. I’m taking it one moment at a time. I will definitely get into some new ventures outside of music that I can’t speak on just yet. But, the goal is to continue to become a better person, spread joy and kindness, and to inspire others through the music that I sing, whether it be an original piece or a cover,” he concluded with a wide smile.
Sing on, Kevon; sing on.