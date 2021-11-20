Kevon hopes to soothe aching

Kevon

“Keep the faith. God is great and he knows best.”

That’s the uplifting message from New York-based singer Kevon Carter to the people of T&T during the current spike in Covid-19 cases here at home. T&T recorded 537 new cases of Covid and 17 deaths on Thursday.

Carter, who returned to the United States earlier this year following the reopening of international borders, says he is “disturbed by the continued rise in Covid cases in T&T”.

The gifted crooner pleaded with nationals “to take individual responsibility to keep themselves and their loved ones safe”.

“We are adults and should know right from wrong. This virus is real, let’s not be irresponsible. Not everyone was able to survive it. I personally have a few friends that passed away very recently from Covid,” an emotional Carter told the  Kitcharee via WhatsApp on Friday morning.

Carter said he was further pained to learn of the growing daily Covid death toll at home and that the intensive care units (ICU) at the nation’s hospitals continue to be maxed out.

“I send out my love, support, and condolences to the families throughout the nation that have lost someone to Covid or is currently battling it. Continue to pray for all their souls and hold them close to your heart always,” he said.

A melody to soothe aching hearts

In the midst of all the anguish Carter hopes his voice can help ease hurting hearts. His new release “Spirit of Christmas” is a reminder that there is still a lot to be thankful for despite the challenges. It’s a message he is hoping to personally deliver next month when he returns to these shores... hopefully. He sings:

I bring you joy

I bring you hope

This is the spirit of Christmas

Prosperity for you and me

This is the spirit of Christmas

Love

“Christmas in T&T will always be special to me. I miss home during this period, so yes there’s a possibility that I’d return to spend a few days and a possible performance, depending on how the upcoming weeks unfold.

“I’ve done some gigs as NYC (New York City) has opened back up significantly; I’ve also gotten into some background acting work as well. I worked on set for a few films as an extra over the summertime,” he revealed.

Earlier this year Carter told the  Kitcharee that, like so many others, he found it difficult to come to terms with the isolation and lack of creative outlets caused by the pandemic. While he says he is now in a much better head space he admits the continued uncertainty of the road ahead is unnerving.

“I’m usually a very attention to detail type of planner, way in advance, but with all this uncertainty still in the air, I’ve learned to take things in steps now more than ever. One day at a time keeping the faith and always hoping for the best.

“I’m in a better place mentally during this second Covid Christmas. Don’t get me wrong, I still have my down days, but for the most part I try to keep my spirits up. I do miss the numerous gigs that the season would always bring, though. Life must go on and we have to just wait this thing out and continue to be optimistic and hope for the best,” he said.

Better days ahead

Life in NYC has returned to near normal, Carter said. Covid protocols are still in place in the big apple but there is a lot of freedom of movement and gathering, he revealed. This should give hope to people back home that better days are ahead, he said.

“There’s an abundance of healthcare services all around in which you can get tested regularly for Covid-19. The world has changed rapidly right before our eyes. It’s a new chapter of life, a new space. We simply have to learn to live with this virus amongst us for a while.

“I have made the choice to be vaccinated. I feel like it’s becoming mandatory. Most places now want to see your vaccination card for a job, for dining, for travel, etc. I know that the vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting Covid, but I personally feel better knowing that I may have some sort of shield.

“I am also still wearing my mask majority of the time and adhering to protocols, and not to mention eating lots of fruits and veggies to keep my immune system up. Nothing lasts forever. This too shall pass,” Carter concluded.

