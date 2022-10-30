ANYONE who has ever had kidney stones can attest to the severe, almost unbearable pain in the back and lower abdomen that accompanies this medical condition. In fact kidney stones have been described by medical journals as one of the most painful disorders. It’s also among the most common.
Preliminary findings of research done by urologist Dr Satyendra Persaud and a team of doctors based at The University of the West Indies have shown that kidney stones are quite prevalent, possibly affecting around 16.7 per cent of our population.
“This is very high,” says Persaud, who is the urology residency director at ThebUWI and the incoming president of the Caribbean Urology Association.
Kidney stones refer to stones in the kidney and in the tract (the ureter) which leads from the kidney to the bladder. There are a number of risk factors, says Persaud.
“When we did our survey, we observed that a lot of patients with stones have family members who had stones as well, so there might be a genetic influence, diet can also be a contributing factor — not drinking enough fluids, consuming too much animal protein and salt and not enough fresh fruits and vegetables,” he says.
Kidney stones can also result from several illnesses, and in many cases, the causes remain unknown.
Persaud has attended to many patients who have complained that the pain of kidney stones is worse than labour pains.
There are a lot of nerves that are connected to the urinary tract, when the kidney or ureter is forcibly distended because of the stones or the ureter goes into spasms, the nerves will become irritated, the urologist explains.
When the stone is in the kidney, the pain will manifest in one’s back, as the stone moves down the ureter, the pain moves along with it. When the stone is about to pass one might get a pain in the lower part of the abdomen.
Another common feature of a stone that has reached the end of the ureter and almost to the bladder is the sensation of wanting to pass urine but nothing comes - this is called strangury, he adds.
Although kidney stones are very common, not a lot of research has been done on this medical condition; that scarcity of data prompted Persaud and his colleagues to embark on high level research work which they commenced early this year.
Their intention is to increase research output on kidney stones over the next few years. The research will look at incidence, quality of life, different aspects of management and ways to treat it.
Thus far, the research has revealed that there are a lot of misconceptions that revolve around kidney stones.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is that you have to stop your intake of calcium-rich foods or dairy when you have kidney stones and that is not true.
Drink lots of water
Stopping calcium completely can in fact lead to the formation of more stones,” says Persaud. “What we generally recommend is lots and lots of liquid — preferably water.
You have all the salts dissolved in the urine, and when it becomes too concentrated the salts tend to precipitate out and form stones. So you want to keep the urine diluted so that it doesn’t become concentrated.
We recommend that patients have the normal intake of calcium and dairy, limit their intake of salt and animal protein (that includes fish) and increase their consumption of fruits and vegetables.”
One quarter of people surveyed by Persaud and his colleagues were of the belief that olive oil can act as a lubricant and cause the stones to pass — but that too is not true.
Use of alternative medicines is also common among those with kidney stones. Around 11 per cent of the public surveyed used some form of local herb to treat their stones.
Much research has been done on diseases such as breast and prostate cancer — which is crucial, but given that kidney stones are so common and painful, they deserve to be in the limelight and get the attention they merit, says Persaud.
His goal is to elucidate the status of kidney stones in T&T and uncover what’s causing it.
Kidney stones cause pain, bleeding, and can result in the loss of one or both kidneys and severe infection — even leading to death. The long term effects of kidney stones can be dire, stresses Persaud.
Kidney stones can vary in size from one to two millimetres, others can grow so large that they occupy the entire kidney.
Some patients have “staghorn” stones that form a mould inside the kidneys — this can lead to chronic kidney failure. Persaud sees staghorn kidney stones all the time but again, there is currently no research to say how common they are in T&T.
Persaud is also calling for more resources to be dedicated to kidney stone treatment in the public sector which requires a lot of technology and a lot of equipment — scopes (instruments to see inside the body), wires, lasers and stone baskets.
“Laser treatment is becoming increasingly available in the public sector, we have a lot more treatment options locally than many of our Caribbean neighbours but there is a need for more.
There are people suffering silently out there and we need more resources and research to be dedicated to kidney stone treatment for the people who can’t afford private care,” says Persaud.
Kidney stones and the serious consequences that can follow are often underestimated but the reality is that this is a significant problem and we need to do better for kidney stone patients, says the urologist.
Persaud and his colleagues have only just begun the task of sourcing and collecting data as it pertains to the scope and impact of kidney stones on our population but they have many other projects in the pipeline.
The findings of their research into the prevalence of kidney stones in T&T and the diet, myths and the use of alternative medicine to treat kidney stones will be presented at the Caribbean Urological Association’s meeting in Barbados on November 4.