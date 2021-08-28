Kids are Saying

Talk it. Act it. Draw it.
That’s exactly what the new Doh Say Dat KIDS! card game encourages children to do during an immersive and interactive exchange of local historical facts and cultural references.
Much like its popular adult versions Doh Say Dat and Doh Say Dat Music, the KIDS! edition of the Creative Ink Media taboo-style card game requires players to prompt teammates to guess as many words as possible correctly in the given time in six all-local categories: action, people, food, holidays & festivals, places and draw.
Creator Daniella Maraj-Knight says Doh Say Dat KIDS! has been specially curated for the preservation of national culture and heritage.
“Doh Say Dat KIDS! is designed for children of primary school age and older as part of a rounded social, historical and cultural studies syllabus. With categories like draw and action, along with our popular trivia style guessing categories, Doh Say Dat KIDS! is purposed to make learning fun while also acting as an identifying tool to spot children with talents for art and theatre and, of course, those with the unique Trini gift of gab,” Maraj-Knight explained during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Wednesday.
Maraj-Knight’s widely successful Doh Say Dat Liming game series is the fulfilment of a dream to create Trini-centric content for avid board and card game players both in T&T and throughout the Diaspora. The Music edition of the gaming series, which features calypso, soca, chutney soca, reggae and parang trivia, has become somewhat of a party favourite in many households throughout the Caribbean region.
“From childhood growing up playing American-centric games, we finally decided to create a game meant for us, for Trinis. It involved many, many rounds of content curation, game mechanics re-working, focus group testing, designing, manufacturer-finding and then figuring out the supply chain to get the game out of my head as an idea into the hands of the consumer.
“It’s been a process of creating blueprints and recreating blueprints with every successive year we’ve been in the market successfully. The consumer demand for our liming games is 100 per cent the motivation that drives us to continue expanding and finding innovative ways keep the products in the market,” she said.
Doh say dat fever
Maraj-Knight has watched on in awe from her UK base as her gaming series has taken on a life of its own. In eight short years the growing demand for the games has exceeded her every expectation and encouraged her to develop new editions like her latest KIDS offering.
“We’ve seen demand grow and take on a life of its own, for not only this game but others like it which has been the driving force behind serialising the product line. The Doh Say Dat Series of Liming Games was born out of demand from the market that they wanted more: more games, more categories, more vibes to create a bigger liming experience, and that was just at home.
“With the launch of the Doh Say Dat Music Liming Game, we saw an increase in demand from the wider Caribbean and Caribbean Cultural transplants within the diaspora as Doh Say Dat Music celebrates the music of the Caribbean,” she explained.
Surprisingly orders are being placed for the games from unexpected parts of the world as people who know little about T&T and its culture now have the games in their hands. Their social media pages continue to be tagged from all over the world and along with that new interest came requests to create a kid-friendly version, Maraj-Knight said.
“The children want to play what the adults are playing. In our 18+ liming games, we have some Trini lingo that isn’t exactly appropriate for younger audiences. Over the years we’ve been hearing from our fans that their kids want to play, especially when they hear all the aunties and uncles outside laughing and having a time; they want that experience too.
“While entertainment value is important in getting kids interested in playing these cultural games, it was also a brilliant opportunity for us to curate a game for the children of T&T that can also deliver a deeper educational experience for them,” she said.
Visit the Liming Shop at dohsaydatgame.com for more information on the Doh Say Dat Music Liming Game series.
Maraj-Knight said Creative Ink Media will launch Doh Say Dat Sport in 2022 which will become the final game in the Doh Say Dat series.
“We’ll be fully equipped to get these liming games into sports bars and pubs across the UK as they speak to Caribbean/West Indian’s most celebrated types of entertainment: music and sport. As the UK and Europe are making their way out of the pandemic, we’ll also be teaming up with different promoters and carnivals so that fete-goers and revellers can take home a tangible part of their experience and keep the culture alive and well in their homes all year round,” she concluded.