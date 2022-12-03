Kinetic is ‘Driftin’ into Carnival 2023

“Let there be Peace on Earth”: That is the title of the song, hereto attached, which Royanne Mitchell, highly acclaimed T&T-born US-based gospel singer, has adopted to spread her Christmas message to the world: the message of “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men”.

Inspiration to do so was drawn from Mitchell’s deep and abiding spiritual underpinning which has heightened the concern which she shares with the world at large for the never-ending pain and suffering arising out of the exponentially increasing levels of crime, violence and lawlessness defying understanding and resolution not only in her own native land, Trinidad and Tobago, but equally so in the Caribbean, the US, where she resides, and worldwide.