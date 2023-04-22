King David opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis

“I feel good.”
Those were the three words calypso icon David Rudder used to summate his feelings over his illustrious 40-year music career.
Sensing the room of journalists wanting more from him he almost reluctantly continued.
“I feel I’ve done a lot and I still have a lot to do. I describe my career as a journey that if I have to do it all over again, I want that same journey. People go to work and then they retire. I never really work yuh know, ah mean besides from PTSC, I never work in my life. This is not work, this is what I wanna do and I getting paid for it, the singer, who once worked as an accountant for the Public Transport Service Corporation, said with a hearty laugh.
At that point the scene was so chill and laid back at Kafe Blue (formerly Kaiso Blues Kafe) it was hard to believe calypso’s most gifted lyricist had moments before announced being diagnosed with a debilitating disease that would forever affect his performing career.
By now most fans would know about the “Bahia Girl” singer going public about his battle with Parkinson’s disease, during an emotional sit down with a handful of media on Friday. Asked immediately about his current health status Rudder said his body is telling him to take it “one step at a time”.
“How I feel? I feel like I have to slow down. The energy is still there, but physically I have to take it easy. It’s really one step of a time,” he said wiping tears.
An open heart
David Rudder has always given all of himself to fans of calypso, be it on or off stage. Images of him leaving the spotlight over the years utterly exhausted and drenched in sweat are readily available on YouTube. What may be harder to find, however, is footage of him taking time to sign autographs and greet fans for countless hours after those shows.
“Life is about giving. Giving back, giving to people freely. I’ve reached that point in my life where every second is important. Especially in the times we live in. We look at Russia and Ukraine. We look at everyday gun murder in the States and our own problems here,” he said.
While Rudder admits to still having the desire to share himself with his adoring public, he says his diagnosis, coupled with losing close friends and band mates guitarist Wayne Bruno and drummer Barry Howard in quick succession, called for him to “be a bit more selfish”.
“I’ve been looking after people and making music to keep people on an even keel as best I can for so long. I decide, yuh know what, let me check on myself, how do I feel, be selfish for a lil while. So I decided to check on myself,” he said.
Rudder admitted to a feeling that all was not well with his health while preparing or his 70th birthday concert titled “Rudder 7.0”, set for his birthday May 6 at Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo.
When his suspicions were backed by his wife Christine, he agreed to undergo medical tests.
“I realised while I had to do what I had to do, the answers, do I want to face these answers? First thing I did was go through some test and check myself and I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” he revealed.
Rudder confirmed 7.0 will be his last full concert.
“With that I said, yuh know what, this concert, is my last, well it may not be my last because I’d keep playing and doing shows, but no more marathon four-hour shows,” the former Charlie’s Roots lead singer continued.
Focus on documenting his legacy
Rudder’s music remains iconic. He famously completed an unprecedented and unsurpassed musical hat trick in 1986 when he won the National Calypso Monarch, Young King and Road March titles. The following year he famously penned the now West Indies Cricket team anthem “Rally Round the West Indies”.
Fondly called King David, he was presented with an honorary Doctor of Letters by The University of the West Indies in 2015. Last July he was also conferred with the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC) Caricom’s most prestigious award.
With the clock ticking on a disease that can potentially affect his ability to walk and speak, Rudder said he has begun securing his legacy. The “High Mas” singer is in the middle of writing his autobiography and says he has “new songs in his head” to record.
“I’m going to share as much as I can until I feel the need to pull back; I would know; once it reach that stage to pull back and focus on other things. I’ve started to write my autobiography. I’ve gone back into my paintings. I want to do some copper work. I also wanna train young people,” he said.
Rudder said he started working on a new song during Carnival 2023 called “The Rising” but paused after the song’s co-producer had a family emergency. He reckons it has the potential to be another classic.
“I always tell people my favourite song is the one I’m writing now because I put everything into that song. It’s funny because after two years of silence (during the Covid-19 pandemic) my voice sounded strange to me because I hadn’t been singing. The lyrics wrote itself, I say this song is ah jumbie yuh know, it still hanging around.
“I wondered why it happen so, because this is perfect song for the Carnival, but everything in my life always have a meaning. So, maybe it was not the time. Maybe I will be around to see the rising of the country,” he continued with a wry smile alluding to rising incidents of violent crimes in T&T.
The state of calypso
Rudder once told the Express he viewed Trinibad soca/dancehall hybrid acts as the new age calypsonians. Pressed on that topic, he maintained his assertion.
“I still feel that way because whatever have the edge and ketch people is what going on in society. I think one of the problems we have in the calypso arena is there are a lot of people writing songs for people to sing. And it gets into a final. But what I want to hear is what makes people disgusted or annoyed, this is what happening in society. We have to face up to the reality of if we could create a music called Trinibad, why it happen?” he asked.
Rudder postulates that the future of calypso lies somewhere behind the raw expression seen in Trinibad music and “the next radical sound”.
“I’m looking for something between Trinibad and something that just blow yuh mind and so different. People won’t realise where it coming from. I’m still looking to see more of that edge. Is like asking the young people yeah yuh singing this, but what yuh really wanna say. Is not bout crossing the line, but saying something that’s so radical, like the ‘Hammer’ and ‘Bahia Girl’, that people turn round and say that is what we was looking for. The wow factor,” he explained.
Rudder says he is impressed with some young artistes and singled out Sea Lots-born party shaker Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) for special praise.
“There are some young guys, they honest. It’s an honesty about the young ones and I really impressed by the honesty and out of that I think the next 10,000 flowers will bloom. I saw an interview with a youngster called Yung Bredda, everything he talking from the heart, and most of them is like that, so give dem (youths) an alternative,” he reasoned.
Rudder thanked his family for their undying support since his diagnosis and in advance for the difficult days ahead.
“The support has been tremendous. They give me a hard time. Yuh supposed to be walking now! Yuh supposed to be doing this now! Have you taken this? They make sure all my needs are met,” he beamed.
About his last hurrah, Rudder promised to deliver in fine style at his last full concert on May 6.
“For Wayne, Barry this one is for you. For the people of Trinidad and Tobago, this one is for you. And until I can’t do it anymore, in years to come, I can look back and say I’ve done what I had to do. I’ll keep doing it, but nothing is promised. I want to invite all my friends to come and enjoy the livingness of life because we don’t know what will happen around the next corner,” Rudder concluded.