King Of Soca biography launches on Tuesday

An entertaining, informative, live streamed production is set to launch the first biography of Machel Montano, marking the 40th anniversary of his music career, on Tuesday, July 26.

Six years after conceiving the project on the completion of her 2016 MPhil dissertation at The UWI, first-time author and mother of the international soca star, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, is ready to deliver to the world King Of Soca: The Ultimate Insider Reveals How Machel Montano Became One Of The World’s Most Popular Soca Artists. “And what could be a more fitting way to do that than a thoughtfully curated show for Machel fans and followers worldwide!”, says Lady.

The star-studded cast of presenters and performers booked to take part in Tuesday’s launch makes that point. The event will be hosted by Chief Diversity Officer at Facebook, Maxine Williams; and will feature the doyen of Carnival mas design Peter Minshall; leading thespian Penelope Spencer; alongside some of T&T’s top performance poets; and guest performances by Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry) and the MONK dancers. Viewers can also expect a special treat from the King himself.

From 7.30 p.m. (AST), viewing audiences from anywhere will have the option of tuning in to the live, televised broadcast on CNC3, or the livestream on the Machel Montano YouTube channel. For Lady, “It is for those familiar with social media and those who are not. Those who can’t make it in real time can return to it. I try hard not to discriminate.” She adds, “I also wanted the format to be different, so the launch becomes a visual representation of the book.”

As a nod to Lady’s own efforts to create and preserve an extensive archive documenting Machel’s entire career, on which the book draws heavily, the launch will also see the archive’s curator Dr Kwynn Johnson trace the Soca King’s 40-year journey through a range of select material.

The 308-page book is organised in distinct eras: 1.The Early Years 2.The Winer Boi period 3.The HD period 4.The Current period - Monk Monte, 5. Beyond 40. It is replete with images capturing people, moments and events, as well as anecdotes of experiences and opportunities ranging from exhilarating to harrowing. It presents expected and unexpected voices of contributors to Machel’s career, and purveyors of the wider music and entertainment industry. And it does all this while giving us some access to the interior world of Machel.

Lady’s ability to speak with conviction on delicate matters is testament to her unparalleled perspective as “The Ultimate Insider”, straddling, for a long time, the often conflicting roles of mother, manager, confidante.

“I’m extremely excited and sometimes I wonder how it will be received. I have never done this before”, she says about her debut book. Not taking herself too seriously, she continues, “It feels like I’m about to face the crowd at Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park. I could see their faces waiting in anticipation, and I shudder, and then I laugh and the imagery disappears for a while.”

On the book itself she says, “The look and format of the book were intentionally chosen. I see the use of images and colour as part of our story, our culture. And for me, this book is a cultural record.” In the end, she is clear, “I understand that my way of doing both the book and the launch may not conform to the norm, but I’m not one who believes in doing the done thing for the sake of it. And this is also what I’ve taught my children.”

King Of Soca is available for order (with delivery by Unqueue) through the website www.kingofsoca.com, and will be available at Paper Based Bookshop at the Normandie and Nigel R Khan.

For regular updates, follow @kingofsoca across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Street theatre to encourage migrant empathy

Street theatre to encourage migrant empathy

A series of street theatre performances will engage locals and encourage them to consider the benefits of migrant integration in Trinidad this July.

The Borders of Hope Street Theatre Showcase will target bypassers at select locations in Port of Spain, Cunupia and San Fernando on evenings at peak pedestrian traffic time.

Prince Swanny signs distribution deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation

Prince Swanny signs distribution deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation

“I is a man really come from nothing and really made music my passion. To see how far it reaching is a blessing.”

Those words from Trinibad dancehall star Prince Swanny (Taryll Swan) followed news, on Friday, that he has signed a distribution deal with American hip hop legend Jay Z’s (Sean Carter) record label Roc Nation.

Roc Nation’s new distribution arm Equity Distribution (EQ) will handle the supply chains for Swanny’s sophomore album Swanology.

In the name of Resistance

In the name of Resistance

“Mrs Rapso soldier, you need to make a representation with all these lovely ladies.”

Every Emancipation Day morning Carol Mandela could count on that call from the late rapso poet Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba).

Resistance and Mandela shared a close relationship. She is married to his close friend and former bandmate Karega Mandela. And the three would often be seen huddled together at cultural events.

New Bocas podcast highlights T&T lit classics

New Bocas podcast highlights T&T lit classics

Just in time for the upcoming celebrations of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence, a new podcast series from the NGC Bocas Lit Fest explores the country’s rich literary heritage.

Launched on July 15, the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us podcast explores how iconic, classic books of past decades have influenced and inspired writers of today. The podcast is available at the Bocas Lit Fest website at www.bocaslitfest.com/books-that-made-us/podcast.

A modern approach to Trini food

A modern approach to Trini food

WHEN Marlon Timothy gets creative in the kitchen, he goes beyond trying different styles of cooking. The research and development chef is a scientist in the kitchen who mixes good taste with good science to produce eclectic cuisine. Timothy is one of the emerging chefs at the popular fusion restaurant, 12 by Rishi, located in Arima.