‘Kitchie was ahead of his time’

Energy, bacchanal, lacooray and nostalgia. Voice’s C2K22 release “Out and Bad” is a moving piece of music that embodies all those key elements of the Carnival.
The three-time International Soca Monarch’s (ISM) poetic pen has often been compared to the visual-evoking lyrical power of calypso legend David Rudder. Voice, born Aaron St Louis, collaborated with the Toronto, Canada-based venerable bard on the aptly titled “Madness” in 2019.
This year, soca’s most strategic act has dipped into the vast catalogue of calypso’s most revered exponent the Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) and pulled out an instant modern-day classic in “Out and Bad”. The song samples the grandmaster’s 1977 hit “Brooklyn Woman”. He sings:
Look dey warn we already dey go put we out (lawd)
Dais talk brother, dais talk, woi
Dey say dat kinda chupidness is not allowed (lawd, lawd)
Dais talk brother, dais talk, woi
Well if dey know wha good for dem dey go listen
To we kinda music and riddim
Look people all up in foreign,
Shoutin’ is dais what dey missin’
So pass de rum, ice
De place full ah woman and vice
Well I goin’ home lash up tonight
Because we out and bad in de people fete
And we causin’ trouble…
Voice is doing just that, “causin’ trouble” with that repetitive hook atop Kitchener’s nostalgic beat. The San Juan-born entertainer says the instantaneous impact of a sound Kitchener crafted over 45 years ago proves just how ahead of his time the late calypsonian was with his music making.
Kitchener, who died of a blood infection and kidney failure at Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex in the middle of Carnival celebrations in 2000, would have turned 100 years old this April 11.
“While I cannot claim to be an expert on his work, I do listen to a lot of old soca and calypso. Kitchener, to me, was ahead of his time. As an artiste you can’t listen to his music and not be influenced by his creativity and versatility,” Voice said during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday morning.
The “Peace of Mind” singer says he “fell in love” with the Kitchener sample from the moment music producer Nikholai Green sent it to his inbox. While the lyrics to the updated version came easily, he admits to feeling the added pressure of doing justice to a classic fan favourite.
“I fell in love with it the first time I heard it. The lyrics and melodies flowed naturally. It’s such an amazing piece of music. There’s always pressure when you sample the greats as these songs still mean a lot to people who remember the original song,” he revealed.
Freedom to create
The break in the Carnival time loop, caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, has lent to higher quality creativity, Voice mused. Many music makers have echoed similar sentiments, saying they have enjoyed the luxury of taking time to craft projects without the time-constraints of releasing for a season.
“I always look at the entire year as one Carnival circuit, of which, Trinbago is the beginning. I still felt the need to put forward a great song in time for our season, but yes, there was less urgency or pressure this year,” he said.
Despite its mixed reviews from culture practitioners and the public, Voice admitted to being a huge supporter of the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) “Taste of Carnival” initiative. He views the staging of the abridged version of the festival as a crucial opportunity for those employed in the entertainment sector and all its spin-off industries to earn some much-needed coin.
“I know it’s a contentious issue, but the reality is that it is providing employment opportunities for people in the entertainment and Carnival industries who haven’t worked in two years. I hear stories from people I’ve worked with before who have had to give up their houses, vehicles etc. So, I see the need for something, even if it’s just a taste,” he said.
Voice will be aiming to add to the earning potential of all stakeholders with the staging of his “Vibes with Voicey” concert on Carnival Thursday, February 24 at North Park, Queen’s Park Savannah. The self-titled showcase was held across the United States—in Miami (August 8), Houston (August 13), Atlanta (August 15), Washington (August 22), Boston (August 28) and New York City (September 2) last year.
“We are finally getting the chance to bring the ‘Vibes With Voicey’ concert to T&T and that means a lot to my team and our supporters. It is very challenging to put on the show during this time, but we’re making it happen,” he said.
Above all other wishes and targets for this year Voice says he is hoping for a “return to normal”. While he is personally doing well with his upcoming album release set for later this year and gigs already secured around the regional and North American carnival circuit, he says he wants to see all other entertainers, musicians and fringe industries thrive.
“My wish for 2022 is to see the world of entertainment return to normal. I think a successful year for me will be to see this country and the world get control of the pandemic and restore normalcy. I would love to see my colleagues in entertainment working again and being able to take care of their families. That, for me, will be a successful 2022,” Voice concluded.