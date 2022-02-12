‘Kitchie was ahead of his time’

Energy, bacchanal, lacooray and nostalgia. Voice’s C2K22 release “Out and Bad” is a moving piece of music that embodies all those key elements of the Carnival.

The three-time International Soca Monarch’s (ISM) poetic pen has often been compared to the visual-evoking lyrical power of calypso legend David Rudder. Voice, born Aaron St Louis, collaborated with the Toronto, Canada-based venerable bard on the aptly titled “Madness” in 2019.