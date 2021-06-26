KMC presents live dub cutting session

A soca plate full. That’s what veteran performer KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) will be serving up for Sunday lunch today.
KMC is set to host a live soca plate session today where DJs around the globe can call or message in and request a customised recording of any song from his extensive catalogue that includes their name and brand.
“The session is really about me cutting dubs of my hit songs for DJs with their names on it. Sometimes DJs try to contact us and we may be busy or sometimes they don’t know how to get on to us,” KMC told the Kitcharee on Wednesday.
Dub plates have long been a major part of Jamaican dancehall clash culture, where DJs go tune-for-tune in front of live audiences to determine a winner. KMC says a similar soca clash culture is growing in T&T and has already extended beyond these shores.
“There is a soca clash culture growing in Trinidad thanks to groups like the Fraternity Crew. We are seeing plenty DJs demanding soca plates. Its in high, high demand. No matter how much time we saying we cutting men from all over the world, as far as Germany and Russia calling for soca plates,” he revealed.
Among KMC’s most requested plates are his hits “Set My Soul on Fire”, “I’m Not Drunk”, “First Experience”, “3 Miles”, “Bashment to Carnival”, “Soca Bashment”, “Yeast” and “I Doh Want to Know if I Getting Horn”. Surprisngly, he says, his most requested soca plate, however, is his 2014 release “Thing”.
“I made US$8,000-plus in one session with “Thing” already. Sometimes a man call for a strange song, I can’t even remember the song, I have to go back in the archives and listen to it and relearn the words to change around the lyrics to put his name in it,” he said.
Looking forward to reopened borders
Usually based in New York, KMC has been in T&T since the Covid-19 pandemic hit T&T shores. The singer/songwriter/producer says he has used the time at home to set up a recording studio and has already begun work with a few talented upcoming music acts.
“I like producing for new artistes. I love bussing new artistes and giving them a chance, because somebody gave me a chance, so the rest of the year is about producing. I sent out riddims and artistes are writing and as soon as they open up the place lil bit we will get dem into studio, but it’s a lot of dancehall, reggae and soca riddims we are working on,” he revealed.
KMC spared a thought for all the families in T&T that are unable to earn a sustainable income during this period of lockdown. He said while artistes and musicians haven’t been able “to eat ah food” as they like to call it, there are people who are actually struggling to feed their families.
“A lot of people really, really need to go out there and work. A lot of people lost their job, it have people who does make money by the day. They don’t get money weekly and fortnightly and they lock down right now and cannot even make a dollar to see about themselves. If this continues it could have a level of poverty that will create more crime. We really don’t want to see that happening so we hoping that something could happen. We know the Government trying and sometimes it looks like dey doh even know what they doing, but that’s what this pandemic has done worldwide. It has destabilised everything,” he said.
Despite the challenges he admitted to being heartened by the health care system’s vaccine rollout and optimistic that through vaccination life “can return to some form of normalcy”.
“I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I hoping the vaccine cool down de ting so people could actually live, yuh know, some kind of normalcy. We hoping for the best so people could go out there, make their money and feed their family.
“We also don’t want to be staying away from one another all the time. Yuh cyah hug up yuh bredrin, yuh could only talk to him on the phone, frustrating. Nobody want to live like that. We just want to walk down the road and see yuh breadrin, not when yuh meet somebody not feel like yuh might get something from them,” he concluded.