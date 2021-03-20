KMC relives his ‘First Experience’ through new riddim

“Last year for Carnival first time I play mas!”
That iconic lyric made soca star KMC a household name in 2005.
KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) perfectly captured the euphoria of a virgin masquerader on that fete- and road-pleaser we all know and love as “First Experience”.
Sixteen years later the “Bashment to Carnival” singer has recreated a similar energy. This time around he hopes his newly produced First Experience Riddim can accurately mirror his jubilation over releasing the first project out of his new studio.
The rebirthed First Experience features dancehall crossover act Pternsky and newcomers Zoung and Vibestar
“When I think about it, this is the first time I actually have a studio in Trinidad. This is the first riddim that came out of the studio out of about 21 riddims we plan to release with all kind of artistes. So, this is the first riddim, out of my first studio and the first time I’m producing artistes in Trinidad for years,” KMC told the Kitcharee during a frank WhatsApp exchange in the early hours of Thursday morning.
KMC says his focus will be on creating danceable music with positive messages. The “Soul on Fire” singer said after a recent bombardment of violent lyrics in popular local music he hopes to show messages of peace and love are still equally appealing.
“I’m really about positive vibes. There is too much negative vibes and music out there that’s only encouraging violence in the ear/air. When I started this studio I say ‘yuh know what ah doh want to be a part of de problem, I want to be part of the solution. To clean up the music and create nice music that anybody could like no matter what age bracket’,” he explained.
To achieve this end KMC says he has actively put a ban on gunman and badman lyrics in his Chaguanas studio.
“We decide to go with anything but badman. No gunman tune where yuh bussing man head and ting. Just good vibes, happy music, reality songs, conscious songs maybe a lil one or two girls tune inside dey too,” he added coyly.
KMC has built a reputation as a storyteller with fete-shakers like “3 Miles” and “Soca Bashment” and groovy jams like “Doh Want to Know” and “Rough Wine”.
The Rio Claro-born singer’s 2008 hit “Yeast” on the Fix It Up riddim lamenting rising food prices is the best single demonstration of the potency of his pen. KMC has also been the creative behind a number of hit soca riddims including: Voodoo, Concubine and Tear Drop to name a few.
“From the start of my career I was experimenting with music. I never like to be the one that following, I always like to lead. I always like fresh things. Making things I never hear before and to create new things. My music scope is so large we may need the whole Express to talk about it,” he boasted.
KMC made good of his potential to do crossover music; his “Soul On Fire” single was picked up by Ultra Records an landed him on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was later signed to Universal Records.
Not happy with the musical direction and lack of support of the label KMC parted ways with Universal and started working out of a studio in Yokers, New York. There he found himself producing a lot of trap and hip-hop music.
Predicting a lengthy closing of this country’s borders KMC returned to T&T a couple weeks before the global pandemic restrictions on travel.
“The pandemic came and I am here now and decide to set up a studio in Trinidad to finish the men dem work and send it up de road. But I end up producing a lot of music again. Its just the love and passion I have for the music and when youths come and check me I really can’t say no; once they do their homework things can happen nice,” he said.
KMC says the daily challenges he faces and witnesses in the lives of others informs and inspires his music.
“I have passed through a lot of things in this business and those challenges is what keeps me going and makes me stronger and helps me to create. I am a storyteller, so I like to write real things, reality stuff. So I stay creative through life itself, things that go on in my life and other people lives and even things I see on the news,” he revealed.
Taking those musical stories to heavily populated social media channels is the new way to communicate with audiences, he said.
“Yuh know social media run the place. Many young artistes build their ting on YouTube and everything sell off. I tackling every side of the game YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, Internet radio, normal radio, TV, WhatsApp, text, everything to get that music out there,” he said.
A new sound, carried by new talent with renewed positive messaging is what KMC remains focused on completing. He says its an approach that must work in order to move popular music away from harmful gun violence and crime.
“Is all about a positive vibes. If this don’t work then there is nothing I can tell dem yutes about their gun tunes. So it have to work. We pushing for it to work. God spare life, it will work,” KMC concluded.