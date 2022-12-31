KMC sends out a ‘Soca Wave’

KMC

KMC (Ken Marlon Charles

KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) has sent out a “Soca Wave” into the heart of the “Mother of All Carnivals”, Carnival 2023.

KMC believes that sort of positive energy from industry creatives is exactly what the festival needs to thrive upon its return.

In the coming weeks T&T will host its first full-fledged Carnival season since the Covid-19 pandemic. He sings:

Well yuh boy reach inside de party

Reach inside of de fete

And if yuh think ah get on bad last week

Well yuh ain’t see nothing yet

We have we drinks dem in we cooler

To last the entire night

And in case de drinks dem run out

De bar open till broad daylight

Gimme a wave

The prolific veteran singer/songwriter has penned classics like “Soul on Fire”, “First Experience” and “3 Miles” just to name a few. He says his latest self-written and produced offering “Soca Wave” can have an equally meaningful impact on the upcoming festival.

“I know every fete that have KMC in it will definitely be giving the patrons their money’s worth,” KMC said coyly during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday afternoon.

This Carnival KMC will also mark 26 years of music making. He says it’s a journey he has not taken for granted and plans to honour the privilege of still holding the public’s ear by continuing to release good music.

“I am still here and blessed with the ability to create good music for my fans. Every day we strive for betterment in this music life,” he said.

Part of honouring the art form is ensuring its continuity, KMC said. The Rio Claro-born music maker works with young acts from around the country giving freely of not just his experience and knowledge but also his physical resources.

“You know from since 1999 when I started to produce my own music, I always liked the idea of bringing forth new talent. So, from then to now I keep producing youths, especially now that I have my own studio. I enjoy seeing a youth fulfil his or her music dream,” he revealed.

Looking at the young acts around, KMC said he is compelled to pay it forward. He recalled a time when he too had a dream to break through as an entertainer and the belief and investment made in him by his first manager Ian Pantin. “That’s one way I give back because when I needed strength, Ian Pantin was there for me. So I also need to be there for others, it’s like a chain reaction,” he beamed.

A settled soul

While music continues to fill his life with joy, KMC says his main focus has shifted towards his own spirituality and developing a closer relationship with his God.

“I am focused on my spirituality first thing and right after that my life is about music. Producing, singing and performing wherever I can. I am already playing my role as an artiste, representing soca all year round, but my main goal is to strengthen my relationship with Jehovah God.

“That means everything to me. All glory to him because he have my back and he never made me fall, but he humbled me so I can see the bigger picture and the plan he has for me,” KMC nodded.

Part of that plan includes a new collaboration with long-time friend and collaborator soca icon Iwer George (Neil George). The two, who had a pandemic hit with “One Wish” during the “Taste of Carnival 2022”, have teamed again on the BadJohn Republic-produced “Show Me”.

“That collab with Iwer is a breath of fresh air. It’s a joy to work with him again. I mean, we both have a serious catalogue of hits that will never die in this system of things and you know when we reach what happens. So, I’m looking forward to being on stage together again,” he said.

Above all else KMC says he is grateful to still be around to influence music in T&T in 2023 and admits to enjoying witnessing first hand in studio, the passion young acts have for their music.

“I am always ahead of everything all because I’ve work with so much different genres on a large scale. When everyone else go by a producer, I am my own producer, writer, singer and performer. With that I give thanks to the Most High for blessing me to be around, to be on stage with this new generation, it’s beautiful to see how serious they take their craft,” KMC concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pumping with ‘Adrenaline’

Pumping with ‘Adrenaline’

Reliving old glories and opening doors to new talent. That’s exactly what veteran soca act Peter C Lewis hopes to achieve with the launch of his new band Adrenaline.

Lewis launched the band alongside frontliners Miss T&T World runner up Dania Duntin and Anna Marina (Marina Mohan) at Mansion night club, Rust Street, St Clair, on Thursday.

The former Xtatik frontliner says he plans to shake a leg with his youthful co-stars just long enough for them to find “a great male voice”.

“The plan is to phase myself out so the younger generation could come through. I want them to be able to be a part of something I was so blessed to enjoy years ago,” an excitable Lewis told the Kitcharee yesterday.

Lewis got his start in music with R&B quintet The Bread Boys before transitioning into soca in the mid 90s alongside Machel Montano with Xtatik. The “Tay-lay-lay” singer said he wants to now pay it forward to the next generation of entertainers on the islands.

“I was able to better my craft and music career because I was afforded the opportunity to join a band. There are a lot of people around me that are very talented and I wanted to create a space where they too could better their craft and explore their musical abilities,” he related.

Promoting the next generation of soca stars

Lewis said both Duntin and Anna Marina, who come out of veteran soca star’s KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) camp are ready to take that next step. Soca acts Mical Teja (Mical Williams) and Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) have also both committed their time and energy to the project, Lewis revealed. “These two young ladies will be our frontline and they will be ably supported by Mical and Ding Dong, based on their availability,” Lewis said.

Lewis has no illusions, however. “Am I excited to return? Yes and no! Now it’s a lot more difficult to be relevant, in a space where it very hard to connect with young people unless you live on Instagram and Tik Tok.

“I will make music I like, music for the mummies and daddies. But we also have younger artistes that are making music to connect with their peers. Hopefully we can find a great male voice and train him to be the next big thing and I will gladly fade out. And maybe take a lil sing with them now and again,” Lewis concluded.

Garlin goes into ‘Hulk’ mode

Garlin goes into ‘Hulk’ mode

Anyone keeping tabs on new Carnival 2023 soca releases will see Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) name on the title track of at least five of the best ten songs out right now.

Don’t believe me? Stop reading and log on to YouTube right now. Pick anyone of his new releases: “The Circle”, “Bottles”, “Position”, “Hard Fete”, “Bounce”, “Umbrella”, “Lift”, “Pop Champagne” and “A.T.S.A. (Across The Stage Again)”. In the click of a mouse you will hear undeniable proof of the Black Spaniard’s impressive 2023 catalogue.

KMC sends out a ‘Soca Wave’

KMC sends out a ‘Soca Wave’

KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) has sent out a “Soca Wave” into the heart of the “Mother of All Carnivals”, Carnival 2023.

KMC believes that sort of positive energy from industry creatives is exactly what the festival needs to thrive upon its return.

Toasting in the New Year with new soca

Toasting in the New Year with new soca

“The Mother of All Carnivals” is finally here!

Ever since the National Carnival Commission slapped that title on Carnival 2023 Carnival there has been a huge air of expectation. Whether that is a blessing or a curse I will tell you come Ash Wednesday, February 22.

A minute with Anil Charanjeett

A minute with Anil Charanjeett

Cirkus, a comedy-drama by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most-anticipated Christmas movies of 2022. It stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar, and Anil Charanjeett, among others, and Deepika Padukone makes a cameo.

New Year traditions to bring luck

New Year traditions to bring luck

No matter how you choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve, whether it’s with a lavish New Year’s Eve dinner, a quiet night at home watching New Year’s movies or a thoughtful planning session centred around making New Year’s wishes, see if you can fold in one of these good lucky New Year’s traditions from around the world because we could all benefit from some fortune coming our way!