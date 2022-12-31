KMC sends out a ‘Soca Wave’

KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) has sent out a “Soca Wave” into the heart of the “Mother of All Carnivals”, Carnival 2023.
KMC believes that sort of positive energy from industry creatives is exactly what the festival needs to thrive upon its return.
In the coming weeks T&T will host its first full-fledged Carnival season since the Covid-19 pandemic. He sings:
Well yuh boy reach inside de party
Reach inside of de fete
And if yuh think ah get on bad last week
Well yuh ain’t see nothing yet
We have we drinks dem in we cooler
To last the entire night
And in case de drinks dem run out
De bar open till broad daylight
Gimme a wave
The prolific veteran singer/songwriter has penned classics like “Soul on Fire”, “First Experience” and “3 Miles” just to name a few. He says his latest self-written and produced offering “Soca Wave” can have an equally meaningful impact on the upcoming festival.
“I know every fete that have KMC in it will definitely be giving the patrons their money’s worth,” KMC said coyly during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday afternoon.
This Carnival KMC will also mark 26 years of music making. He says it’s a journey he has not taken for granted and plans to honour the privilege of still holding the public’s ear by continuing to release good music.
“I am still here and blessed with the ability to create good music for my fans. Every day we strive for betterment in this music life,” he said.
Part of honouring the art form is ensuring its continuity, KMC said. The Rio Claro-born music maker works with young acts from around the country giving freely of not just his experience and knowledge but also his physical resources.
“You know from since 1999 when I started to produce my own music, I always liked the idea of bringing forth new talent. So, from then to now I keep producing youths, especially now that I have my own studio. I enjoy seeing a youth fulfil his or her music dream,” he revealed.
Looking at the young acts around, KMC said he is compelled to pay it forward. He recalled a time when he too had a dream to break through as an entertainer and the belief and investment made in him by his first manager Ian Pantin. “That’s one way I give back because when I needed strength, Ian Pantin was there for me. So I also need to be there for others, it’s like a chain reaction,” he beamed.
A settled soul
While music continues to fill his life with joy, KMC says his main focus has shifted towards his own spirituality and developing a closer relationship with his God.
“I am focused on my spirituality first thing and right after that my life is about music. Producing, singing and performing wherever I can. I am already playing my role as an artiste, representing soca all year round, but my main goal is to strengthen my relationship with Jehovah God.
“That means everything to me. All glory to him because he have my back and he never made me fall, but he humbled me so I can see the bigger picture and the plan he has for me,” KMC nodded.
Part of that plan includes a new collaboration with long-time friend and collaborator soca icon Iwer George (Neil George). The two, who had a pandemic hit with “One Wish” during the “Taste of Carnival 2022”, have teamed again on the BadJohn Republic-produced “Show Me”.
“That collab with Iwer is a breath of fresh air. It’s a joy to work with him again. I mean, we both have a serious catalogue of hits that will never die in this system of things and you know when we reach what happens. So, I’m looking forward to being on stage together again,” he said.
Above all else KMC says he is grateful to still be around to influence music in T&T in 2023 and admits to enjoying witnessing first hand in studio, the passion young acts have for their music.
“I am always ahead of everything all because I’ve work with so much different genres on a large scale. When everyone else go by a producer, I am my own producer, writer, singer and performer. With that I give thanks to the Most High for blessing me to be around, to be on stage with this new generation, it’s beautiful to see how serious they take their craft,” KMC concluded.