Knocking out the Covid blues

A bottle and spoon, a table, a bucket or a box.
In the right hands, any of the above could become an instrument of joy and positive energy. So says chutney soca star Raymond Ramnarine.
The Dil-e-Nadan lead singer has proven this theory correct in his latest release “Nack Ah Ting” by calling for revellers “to find something to knock” in the safety of their own homes. Produced at their Bakyard home studios in Gasparillo the track promotes a musical coming together of people while maintaining pandemic guidelines.
“It all happened at the right time. I wrote the song about two years ago, but completed it couple weeks ago. And the rhythm, melody and lyrics were all placed together to bring that good vibes to everyone during Covid,” Raymond started explaining when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Tuesday.
Raymond says the song is also an ode to the “good old days” of local music as told to him by his parents.
“I’ve had the convos with my parents and grandparents about the good old days. Before the big music bands and DJs, their source of entertainment was the average bottle n spoon. Tables. Buckets. Boxes. Anything they got their hand on. So I decided to become the storyteller and create ‘Nack Ah Ting’,” he said.
The “Nack Ah Ting” video transports the viewer to a pre-pandemic time of congregating and celebrating together without masks by Caura river. Raymond said, however, off camera all Covid protocols were in place to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.
“The video was well arranged with all protocols were observed. Sanitisers were on point with temperature checks. More importantly those who were chosen to be on set were part of our bubble including band members, family and close friends,” he said.
Hard working dogs
Raymond said Dil-e-Nadan has been working hard in studio to churn out new music despite the current limitations on live events and the cancellation of Carnival 2021. The band is expected to release soca tracks in the coming week and have already begun prerecording performance sets for upcoming virtual events, he said.
“We’re putting safety first. Following all guidelines. But musically we’ve been the hard working dogs we are. In studio creating beautiful music. As a matter of fact there’s a new soca track coming soon and you guys gonna love it,” he said.
Raymond said as more and more promoters reach out to the band with bookings for virtual shows he is sure that the global pandemic can’t stop the energy and vibes of T&T music and culture. Dil-e-Nadan will be featured in the Fatima College virtual concert on Friday - New Year’s Day.
“We looking forward to bringing the energy and love from Dil-e-Nadan to our fans knowing they can’t come to us at the moment. So, we’re always rehearsing and getting ourselves prepared to not just entertain, but we are always supporting the schools who have their all-inclusive during Carnival.
“Management is in discussions with promoters for the Carnival season so as we kick off Fatima Virtual on New Year’s Day. Fans can look out for more virtual shows from us. Covid can’t stop the music. We’re too passionate of a people,” Raymond concluded.