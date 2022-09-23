“I’M HAPPY to be back.”
A wide smile from Peruvian chef Aristóteles Breña Jaime parted an aromatic cloud of lomo saltado and seafood chaufa, to carry the Spanish translation of those warm words to an awed audience, on Thursday evening at Krave Restaurant.
Chef Ari, as the Panama-based master chef is fondly called, declared the opening of the 2022 Peruvian Food Festival with an intriguing live cooking demonstration at the Tarouba Road, Marabella-based fine dining establishment.
Chef Ari is widely recognised as an outstanding purveyor of indigenous and modern Peruvian cuisine the world over. He helms the successful Nazca 21 restaurants in Panama. In addition to his long list of accolades, he was recently recognised at the 2022 Panama Golden Star Awards.
On Thursday, the affable food creative re-established those credentials with an impressive menu of traditional South American cuisine that included three styles of classic Peruvian ceviche three ways—corvina, green plantain and choros a la chalaca, causa limena with chicken salad, shrimp salad and green causa with corn and vegetable salad.
The third edition of Krave’s Peruvian Food Festival runs from September 27 to October 2. Krave’s executive, chef Belgian-born Dominique Beens, and his team will assist chef Artistóteles to bring authentic Peruvian cuisine to Trinidad and Tobago.
“Please, enjoy!” chef Ari continued, gesticulating to guests, among them, San Fernando West MP and Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi, Arima MP and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Penelope Beckles-Robinson, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez.
Also in attendance and equally inspired by chef Ari’s culinary skills were local celebrity chefs Khalid Mohammed, Pierre Le Bijan, Brigette Joseph, Finbar “Barry” Bartholomew and Jason Huggins.
Coming through a challenging period
The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenging period for the restaurant, said Persad D Food Kings (PDFK) group director, Damion Persad.
Persad said PDFK, owners of Krave, were over the moon about being able to welcome chef Ari back to T&T for the third edition of the Peruvian Food Festival after a two-year hiatus. “Kravers,” as the restaurant refers to regulars, are “already making their reservations”, Persad added.
During his previous visits to Trinidad and Tobago in 2018 and 2019, chef Ari thrilled diners at Krave with classics like choros a la chalaca, causa limena with chicken salad which made Krave’s signature buffet dinners and brunches his own.
“We are truly excited to welcome back chef Aristóteles and devotees of Peruvian food to the dining room at Krave. Our team has greatly benefited from chef Ari’s generosity of spirit and his knowledge of Peruvian and world cuisine.
“One of the highlights of the upcoming festival is the opportunity for select guests to meet with the chef,” Persad concluded.
With limited space guests are invited to make reservations by calling 372-3722; 325-2870, WhatsApp 325-2870 or e-mail reservations@kravedining.com.
Krave’s Peruvian Food Festival Schedule
SEPT 27 - Meet chef Aristóteles, chat and take photos during a specially curated menu.
SEPT 28 - Peruvian Seafood Buffet Dinner
SEPT 29 - Peruvian flavoured Lobsterfest
SEPT 30 - Three-course Prix Fixe meal curated by Chef Aristóteles
OCT 1 - Three-course Prix Fixe meal curated by Chef Aristóteles
OCT 2 - All you can eat Peruvian brunch