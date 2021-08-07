Kunle & Clarke, an honest friendship

LeRoy Clarke’s true greatness was born out of his courage to paint himself.
So says acclaimed artist Makemba Kunle. A contemporary of the late Master Artist, Kunle said in an era when local artists strived to imitate European masters, Clarke dared to be different.
“Art in Trinidad was merely trying to copy most of the European artists and painting nice pictures of landscapes using watercolours and so on, but not making a statement. Art rarely made important statements,” Kunle started saying during a phone call with the Kitcharee last week.
Clarke, also known as Chief Ifá Oje’Won Yomi Abiodun, passed away at his Cascade home on July 27 at the age of 82. He was awarded the Staff of Eldership and given the Chieftaincy Title of the Orisa community by the Ile’ Eko Sango/Osun Mil’osa (IESOM) during the sixth annual Sango/Osun Rain Festival in 2005.
Kunle said beyond “mirroring his Africaness” Clarke’s art made bold statements through his high-quality, deft artwork.
“Here he was not only making important statements, but also making it with great art. Art that was as large and expansive as his personality was and that he used as a standard, not the prevailing trends, but making his own way to find a Caribbean African authenticity of identity,” Kunle added.
Kunle and Clarke were especially close. The Studio 66 Art Support Community artistic director first met Clarke in the 70s. Their relationship blossomed when Kunle served as director of the Caribbean Arts Community, on a series of regional and international exhibits.
“I worked with him for quite a while. He had a studio in Aripo where he would regularly visit and paint and stay. Some of his greatest works were prepared there. I was able to witness the discipline that he applied to his work. The extreme rigour and skill that he applied and the depths of his intensity,” Kunle continued.
He sacrificed everything to fulfil his purpose
Art was always serious business for Clarke, Kunle said. His convictions earned him “many enemies”, but despite the critics Clarke believed “God had a purpose for him” and was determined to “sacrifice everything to fulfill that purpose,” Kunle said.
“As an artist it was never fun for him. I can’t imagine the stress that he would put himself under. When he talks about ‘going behind the zero’ he really did risk his own sanity in exploring the unknown depths of his own soul and of the eternal realms,” Kunle explained.
Diving into the depths of his consciousness required an unorthodox approach. Kunle says Clarke’s techniques were never textbook, but his passion always shone through his brush work.
“That was his way and his techniques were not all the orthodox artist techniques. When he said he was ‘painting Obeah’ it wasn’t a metaphor, it was real for him; the connection with the world of spirits, the world of his ancestors and the world of the Orisa.
“He was confident that he was being guided, that God had a purpose for him and he became so consumed he would have made many enemies but you would have never found a man so passionate about the art itself and the living of his art as the ideal artist,” Kunle maintained.
Today Clarke’s vision lives on in the “many artists now who are trying to follow his trend,” Kunle said.
“Through him people got more confident in themselves. The students at university and secondary school, so many of them did their art thesis on LeRoy Clarke. He has made his mark here amongst the young people. He was particularly interested in the development of young people,” Kunle said.
Lauded in life
Clarke received the Sylvester Williams award in 2000 from the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT). In 2003 he was proclaimed a national icon by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
In 2008 he was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of Trinidad and Tobago after being made an Honorary Fellow of the same institution three years earlier.
The Master Artist was very particular about his legacy, Kunle said. Clarke left his family and those closest to him with specific instructions as to the running of his Legacy House project.
“Leroy Clarke was a very particular person and was equally very particular about his legacy. Before he died he developed a foundation The Legacy House foundation. He left some of his relatives and close colleagues in charge of it. There were instructions and the specific wishes about how it would continue,” he said.
For Kunle, Clarke will forever be a true friend. Beyond his accolades and stature as a legendary Trinbagonian Master Artist, author and poet his honesty is something, he says, he will always cherish.
“How will I personally remember LeRoy Clarke? As one who was a friend, who understood what the meaning of friendship was. Friendship not being mamaguy and flattery, but friendship meaning being true and standing for each other,” Kunle concluded.