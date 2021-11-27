Lady Elizabeth - Part 2 Too young for what? Excellence?

The passion to be of service to others cultivated during her childhood and youth prepared Elizabeth “Lady” Montano for the life she would have throughout the greater portion of her adult life.
Lady, alongside her husband, Winston “Monty” Montano, was instrumental in their son, Machel’s music career and for older son Marcus in becoming a successful airline pilot.
Contrary to popular belief, it was not an easy journey, not in the least. People look at what Machel and what the Montano gamily have accomplished today and say that they had it easy because through the years he has had big hits, won many titles and toured the world, so the money’s been cascading in.
Getting here took hard work, investing of Elizabeth’s and Monty’s salaries into recordings and album productions, then having those records remain on their hands, not because the songs weren’t hits, but because the music pirates were making a killing selling pirated cassettes with Machel’s music. It was not easy. But determination, faith and the will to carry on kept the Montanos moving forward against all odds.
The musical journey actually began with Marcus who started taking guitar lessons at the YMCA when the family returned from Jamaica. He was seven years old at the time, two years older than Machel who he recruited to assist him when he practised.
“When we came back from Jamaica and settled down in Carenage, I registered Marcus at the YMCA to learn to play guitar. We then sent him to another guitar teacher in Morvant shortly before moving to Siparia.
“In Siparia, I registered Marcus at Ashford Joseph’s Music school. There he was required to sing and play the guitar, so when he wanted to rehearse, he sought Machel’s assistance. This is how I realised that Machel could sing.
“So I took him to the same music school. That’s where Machel met his mentor, Ashford Joseph.
Machel approached Ashford on his own, saying that he wanted to enter a calypso competition at school and Ashford wrote him a song. We eventually decided to register Machel for the Junior Calypso Monarch Competition representing Siparia Boys’ RC School. That is how it all began,” Lady said.
Lady has always done things in a structured manner, planning every move ahead of time and having a contingency move waiting in the wings, just in case. As Machel’s popularity grew and the demand for him to perform at events in and around Port of Spain, Lady and Monty had to put things in place to ensure that their sons’ education was not disrupted and they themselves were able to do their jobs, while remaining comfortable and sane.
“From the beginning Monty and I worked with Machel and the band. We also organised that they stayed in Port of Spain for the weekend and if we were there on a Thursday night we travelled to school and work from the Hilton where we stayed. The kids lived a very structured life and everything was well organised from rehearsals to performances.
“Claude Martineau, Frank Martineau, Lennox Toussaint of Calypso Spektakula and bandleader, Roy Cape always accommodated us in every way they could. It flowed smoothly like water. Also, in the early years both Monty and I travelled with Machel on his foreign trips. We maintained structure here too. In some places Machel was even provided with a tutor if he had to be out of school,” Lady said.
The production of the first album was a baptism by fire of sorts for Lady. She and Monty had to get it all done on their own, the funding, securing studio time, sourcing musicians, engineers, getting the artwork done, getting the records duplicated and pressed, even distribution. And in those days the production of an album cost an arm and a leg, plus a couple organs. There was no or very little sponsorship and no label was yet ready to sign a child.
“We produced the first album ourselves. At that time no one was interested in this precocious little boy, as promising as he seemed. And along with that there were other challenges. Many assumptions were made, unfounded. People were not interested in the real story, nor were they willing to understand what we were about and our vision, for our sons and for the art form. People believed Machel was too young to be performing at that level and that his education would suffer. Little did they know. Controversies followed us almost everywhere, but we were always able to rise above it and carry on,” Lady said.
Next week, Part 3 — Come Dig It