LADY ELIZABETH

“Keep the faith. God is great and he knows best.”

That’s the uplifting message from New York-based singer Kevon Carter to the people of T&T during the current spike in Covid-19 cases here at home. T&T recorded 537 new cases of Covid and 17 deaths on Thursday.

Carter, who returned to the United States earlier this year following the reopening of international borders, says he is “disturbed by the continued rise in Covid cases in T&T”.