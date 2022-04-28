Lady’s ‘King of Soca’

The whole truth about Machel Montano.

That’s what Elizabeth “Lady” Montano promises from her much anticipated upcoming book King of Soca.

Lady, as she is fondly called by family and friends, is best positioned to tell her famous son’s story. After all she guided most of Double M’s 40-year music career, starting off as a rambunctious eight-year-old that was “Too Young To Soca” all the way to his ascension to top billing in the genre.