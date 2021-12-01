During our monthly recording of the status of our coastlines, we noticed an unusually high level of activity by the seas that wash our islands. There has been accelerated erosion of our shores in areas that were experiencing only moderate loss each year.
Along the south and southeast coasts of Trinidad, entire beaches have been compromised or lost to the ocean, not even a lone coconut tree is left standing where groves once flourished. Cliffsides show the relentless action of the seas as they attain the heights of the inland terrain.
Monitoring the lay of the land with Pressure, so nicknamed because of his trade word with every conversation, we were privy to situations that were happening unknown to the non-professionals in the villages along the coastline.
Fisherfolk like Pressure are seeing their livelihoods fade before their very eyes. “Pressure, girl, pressure! Them seas real kick up this year so is real pressure to feed my pickney. The sea even threaten to mash up my boat and I had to pull it right up under the house for the sea not to reach it. But you know what, one night the sea came right up to the house. It took away all the land, coconut and almond trees and all.”
“Hawksbills used to come up from the beach and lay in the bush in front the house but now is real pressure for them because everything gone. Right now, the sea is coming up to a high cliff and is no way them hawksbills could climb that. My house and all could go down with the next bad sea.”
The nature of this piece of coastline is now unfamiliar to us because we are accustomed to walking out from Pressure’s house to access the boat outside the beach. At present the sea is just under a new cliffside that was born after the vegetation had been claimed by the sea. The house is now on the brink of the four-foot cliff.
At low tide, one could stand on the sand that replaced the once-vegetated area. I wondered where the hawksbill would now lay her eggs because I could see no available piece of low-level land anywhere. Cliffsides now fringe the high tides as far as the eye could see.
I also wondered what this loss of habitat means to the tiny creatures that colonise the shore, dodging the high waves into niches and emerging when the tide was at ebb.
Estate owners in Moruga also complain of acres of land loss along the south coast. It is a challenge to elderly people to access the beach via high cliffsides.
A familiar marker along the Toco Main Road in the vicinity of Rampanalgas is the Guayamara stack. This is set in waters that are always very turbulent. The beach is not a safe zone for bathing but represents a scenic rest spot while on the way to and from Toco. Photos of the breakers crashing into the back of the rock and fanning out into a dramatic explosion of sea spray are popular.
The Guayamara stack is a sad example of heavy erosion in these parts. Passers-by have witnessed this landmark reduced to a miniature of its former glory in a short time span.
The rocks along this piece of coastline are more resilient than those along the south, so it is concerning to witness such rapid erosion here. One property owner at Khan Avenue expressed her anxiety that the rocks protecting this part of the coast will disappear sooner rather than later, leaving the area open to the onslaught of the heavy surf. A tsunami escape route has now been signposted.
This recalls the disappearance of the large island called Isla del Diablo along the south coast. The island appears on older maps of Trinidad but at present only fingers of rock jut out of the water to mark the spot where it once was. Sadly, this writer could not turn up any photos of Isla del Diablo, only references to its large size and the occupation of it, historically.
There have been many photos of the Guayamara Stack taken throughout the years and it would be useful for these to be kept for records sake.