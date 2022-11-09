IT has been five years since John (not his real name) lost his father when a driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into the car driven by John’s father. It is said that time heals all wounds but every time John drives past the location where his father’s life came to an abrupt end, it’s as if the wound reopens and the painful memories start rushing in.

John is by no means alone. Facilitator and consultant at Arrive Alive, Esther Griffith, has met with families who live with the daily pain of having lost close family members to road accidents—“it’s a pain they can’t get over”, said Griffith.