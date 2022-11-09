WHEN residents of Trinity Road, Guayaguayare, thought that their woes of ongoing coastal erosion were the only hardships to be faced, additional cause for concern has now come their way.
They have read every day of regional coastal communities having to be relocated because of rising sea levels and ultimate inundation, but it never hit home because they have been resilient in their attempts to continue a reasonably decent way of life. That is, until seasonal conditions began affecting them not only from below, but above also.
This year, coastal erosion has continued to claim huge swathes of land. This is now exacerbated by a prolonged rainy season and its resulting flooding. The Trinity community is now facing hundred-foot landslides because of the continuous torrential rains softening the earth and free-sheeting down the slopes, complementing the ongoing pull of the sea by making the land more submissive to downward movement.
Last week, the Cummings family woke to find that the tract of land some 50 feet at the front of their home had slid down to the sea during overnight rains. Three-quarters of the roadway had been taken by the slide and lengthening cracks warn of further danger to this part of the area.
“We’re getting problems from the sky above and the sea below. The sea taking the land is one thing, but when we have this amount of rain, the extra water is weighing down the soil and when the sea keeps pulling down everything from below, this is what is happening.”
“We had a drain alongside the road taking the rainwater and passing it through the cylinders but now all that water just crosses the road and goes down to the sea, making the place sappy, sappy. This is rainwater and seawater erosion happening here together.”
The agricultural community further inside the road is marooned after each landslide event. Earlier this year two separate landslides each took away the road and 100 feet of land with trees on it.
Affected families came together and hand-cut a new roadway, filling and packing available material to support a reasonably safe place for their vehicles to pass. However, not only the sea is working against them in its relentless erosion of this southern seascape but changing weather patterns also. Soil creep is accelerated because of the surplus rainfall.
“We saw the disappearance of a big grove of coconuts just before La Tabbe down the coast. Now this is happening more frequently closer to home. We lost a lot of land and trees this year and now this flooding is softening the land and making it easier for the sea to pull it down from more than 100 inside.”
“Some weeks ago, after two days of rain, we noticed that the place had started to sink. Cracks started to appear in the roadway and further up the slope. My dog kennel slumped the day after this happened and we’re noticing a long crack extending for about 100 feet across the slope. This could only mean that the whole place here will go down soon. My house could be part of the next slide.”
Along the immediate seashore, large trees are strewn in the now brown water that continues to claim sediment from the displaced land. Freshly uprooted almond, coconut, noni and sea grape lie within a watery grave.
A landmark balata tree is poised for imminent collapse.
Crab-catching is one of the occupations of residents of the Trinity area, but this has been curtailed because of the massive landslides that buried most of the crab population.
“We’re not seeing crabs like before, only one one hole, because all of them got buried when the landslide came down.”
Cummings and other residents are working on packing material to rebuild the affected portion of the roadway so that the driving community would not remain stranded, but they are unable to halt the loss of land, trees and their home. That now seems inevitable.
Reports have been made to the authorities with the hope that the community can be rescued from the ongoing effects of coastal erosion from the sea as well as the fresh water, but they have not had a response or a visit from anyone.
Seniors of the community view this as unfortunate because what never happened in their 60-plus years of occupation of this part of the coast is happening now at a rapid rate and there is no one to extend a helping hand outside of themselves.
As one neighbour commented: “A for apple, B for bat and C for yourself.”
With the present acceleration of the odds stacked against the Trinity community, resilience and determination to survive will be tried and tested further as forecast by the experts.