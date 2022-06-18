Lane gives old things new life

Christina Lane

Christina Lane

Sit back, relax and soak in the stories of people, passion and places and let it be an excursion into real phenomenon. Walk in the shoes of people and visit not just places but passion which keeps people going. Through struggles and successes, stories of everyday people against a backdrop of villages, cities and corner streets laced with hidden messages, food for thought. Presenting, the column- People. Passion. Places.

In the heart of Arima, next to the old court house on Queen Street, overlooking the landmarked Arima Dial, a woman sits on the sidewalk with some decorative baskets, a couple of mango heaps and papaya in newspaper. She is not your regular vendor. Very stylish and well dressed for the road, I reckon, as I walk past her on my way to run up Calvary Hill. She smiles as our eyes meet and at that moment I realise that her baskets are actually made from plastic bottles. The allure of her creations is enough to inspire my about turn to her booth.

“You made these from plastic bottles?” I ask to which she responds, “Yes, dear. I made them by myself. I sell them. Girl the plastic baskets they have on the market now not good. Just yesterday I telling my friend that yuh does get the worst cut from ah plastic clothes basket. I answer the call for better baskets through my creativity. Watch at them. Made from old plastic water bottles, painted pretty!”

Her prelude is enough to spark my interest as I decide to defer my run. I learn her name- Christina Lane. Indeed Ms Lane is a popular personality on the Arima streets. She is very eager to share her story...and just like that a feature is born; one that is so exciting that I start with a photo shoot on the Arima Dial.

“You want me to climb up?” Lane asks. “If you able, but don’t stress if you can’t,” I caution. But in the blink of an eye she stands strong like Queen Elizabeth, the base of the big Dial clock, her throne and the pedestrians and motorists busily scurrying through the city, her subjects.

Horns blow and drivers stick out their heads to comment… “You look pretty moms,” they tell Lane. Another man whistles in delight to see the notorious basket woman framed onto the backdrop of the Dial. I get my fair share of cautions and I try not to get knocked down. However, the person most relaxed in the moment is the lively Ms Lane. She is radiant with the bracelet, sandals, headwear, dress and mask she made herself. Soon enough I hear about her passion to save the environment and recycle, hence her livelihood as a craftswoman who collects plastic bottles and recycles them into baskets and even jewelry.

As we walk back to her stall I hear her back story, one that I share now as told to me on a cool, casual Thursday evening…

Life and love honey.

“Anybody who know me know I good with my hands; I real like to create things. My talent is ah joy and ah livelihood in one. “Girl if is one value I learn in life is to be independent. I get to be that way, be my boss, because I create things and sell over. Yuh see these baskets? I collect bottles on the street and then make the basket from them. I stick them together, I paint them and decorate them. I love my products. Yuh see how that one holding all the mango good? I used to get cut with the edge of plastic basket and then I say, no more; I making meh own.

“Yuh see girl I want to save my environment so I getting to kill two birds with one stone. I taking the plastic bottles from the street and making good use of them and then I making ah income from them. I have meh children who does support me full hundred. I am 61 years old but I have gas to go on and on. I does be selling all ten o clock in the night. Everybody know me. They ask me how I so fit. Truth is, I does cutlass and wacker home by me. I does plant too and sell mango and other produce. That does make me fit. I from Grande originally but I living Arima now.

Yuh working in the newspaper right? Yea, youths in papers right through, they need help. Yuh want my advice for young people? Alright, I will give yuh. Tell them doh let nobody or nothing sway them from their dream. Go for it and never give up. Sometime when children idle they does get into fight and mischief. I tell them discover their passion and stick with it. One last thing though girl, those pictures real nice. Thanks eh. Yuh could send them to meh daughter please? I want to remember this moment in years to come!”

