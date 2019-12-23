Still have names to cross off on your gift list? You do know it’s Christmas Eve, right? No worries, here are a few stocking stuffers that are sure to please anyone on your list this holiday season.
Headphones
Whether cordless, Bluetooth, in-ear or around, the varieties out there are endless. You can get gaming headphones with built-in microphones that immerse the player in an online experience or get rechargeable earbuds for those who like to be a little more discreet. There are even some fashionable sets with cat “ears” for girls. And who doesn’t need earphones that can double as a hands-free phone accessory when driving?
Flash Drives
Pictures, documents, music, videos... we all need to store them away somewhere. Flash drives are made these days to match several personalities so you can get the old square or a cute character. Just make sure you buy one with a decent amount of space. More gigs equals more happiness.
Data Transfer Cables
Sure you might get a USB cord on your charger, but that doesn’t mean it can transfer data from your mobile device to a PC. A nice long cord--these days you can get one that lights up as well--will be well appreciated.
Retro hand-held games
Remember the days of Super Mario Brothers on the NES? No? You must be writing CAPE exams next year then. Anyway, those of us old to recall the golden years of video game systems know the joys of portable gaming, even though that we had to imagine that floating rectangle was a spaceship. Retro gaming is now more popular than ever and Game Boy lookalikes are one of the hottest toys on the market. It’s sure to be a hit with children... of all ages.
Travel Adapters
There’s nothing more frustrating that getting to your hotel room after a particularly long flight only to realise that your phone charger is incompatible with the room’s wall outlet. Give this little gadget and get a lot of praise.
Wireless Speakers
These mini “boom boxes” have exploded in popularity over the year. It can turn that squeaky mobile audio into a decent party mover. An hour or so charge is all it needs to get you grooving. Many of these devices derive their audio from memory cards, auxiliary inputs or Bluetooth, so you know your music source is near guaranteed where connectivity is concerned.
Power Banks
Phone almost dead? Nowhere to charge? Power bank to the rescue! Never run out of back-up power with these nifty devices. Just make sure you have a cable that is compatible with your device.
There you have it. It’s not a complete list but most likely these suggestions will trigger an “Oh, yeah. Why didn’t I think of that?” moment of inspiration. Any technology store assistant will be more than happy to suggest additional gift ideas that are not only useful but trendy as well.
Happy shopping!