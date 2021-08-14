IT is safe to say that we could all use a good laugh right now and Charmaine Harragin’s memoir The Girl Who Refused to Grow Up may be exactly what the doctor prescribed.
Harragin tells stories of her adventures and misadventures with an added dose of self-deprecating humour in this comical page turner published by Bamboo Talk Press that will have you rolling in laughter, even to the point of tears.
In her collection of zany adventures Harragin takes the reader on a wild, hilarious ride with stories of the time she fed party guests dog food in hops bread, gave a one-armed stranger on Piccadilly Street in Port of Spain a lift home at midnight and had her off-the-shoulder wedding dress made in the colour and fabric used on her two sofas.
Harragin’s zany—but real life—adventures weren’t limited to Trinidad; she was tackled by a crazy woman in London, got lost in New Orleans and was accosted by a man in a cafe in France.
“Throughout my life without intending to, I have frequently managed to cause many calamities,” she confessed in the pages of her memoir.
But in true Charmaine style, she emerged from each experience mostly unscathedand ready to tell the tale to her family and friends.
Harragin’s childhood was anything but mundane. She grew up in Port of Spain and as a child she made frequent visits to the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, where she ate homemade sandwiches and climbed trees. Her family did not have much money. Harragin and her siblings were barred from touching the bottles of coca cola, ginger ale and club soda in the kitchen cabinet—back then those drinks were luxuries and reserved for guests only. Her mother was eccentric and her father saw life through rose-tinted glasses. Harragin is a blend of both.
Even at a young age, she was aware that she was peculiar—a fact she relished.
“All my friends think that I’m a bit of an oddity,” she says.
But their opinions never deterred Harragin who is as wild at heart, unapologetic and uncensored as they come. In a world where people are focused on being politically correct, Harragin’s blunt honesty and her ability to laugh at herself which is reflected in her memoir is a welcome respite. As a child, she loved playing practical jokes and once tricked her teacher and school mates into believing that she and her family lived in stark poverty—even furnishing as “proof” a picture of an old rambling house which she claimed was her home. Her skills as a prankster gained notoriety later when she worked as a flight attendant for a Caribbean Airline. On one occasion she pulled a massive stunt on three passengers which landed her in hot water but had staff talking about her years after the fact. Her retelling of that account is one of the highlights of The Girl Who Refused to Grow Up so are the chapters in which she writes about her scandalous parties and antics as a telephone operator, nanny and driver.
“There were many more stories I could have included but they were either too personal or too risqué. The stories in the memoir are those that I have the most affection for and they are also my friends’ favourites,” says Harragin.
Finding humour in life has been a lifelong coping mechanism for Harragin who struggled with bouts of sadness from a young age. Her father recognised this when she was a little girl and with a little nudge on his part, Harragin found comedic relief in some of her practical jokes and blunders. Always the restless soul, she is still up for a good laugh. She also finds much enjoyment living close to the sea, rescuing insects and doing volunteer work with people and animals.
“The world in which we live is so materialistic and superficial, so many people are caught up in the clothes they are wearing or how they are looking but the beauty we see in nature is far more important than physical beauty,” she says.
Her advice to anyone reading this article? Laugh more and don’t take yourself too seriously.
“There’s so much around us to make us sad like people dying from Covid-19 and the impact of climate change but we can still find happiness in laughter. I feel sorry for people who can’t laugh because I think it’s one of the best gifts. And unlike having the best clothes, laughter and taking care of animals are psychologically beneficial for you,” says Harragin. The Girl Who Refused to Grow Up will be available as an e-book on Amazon.com.