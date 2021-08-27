Ask any baker and they will tell you preparation of the French macaron is tres (very) difficult.
It took pâtissier Kevin Garcia several attempts to master the art of crafting the gourmet cookie dessert. Garcia now offers a range of plain and coloured macarons at his online café, the Cheesecake Cabin.
“I only learned of macarons when I started baking. Speaking with chefs trained at culinary school they would cringe and say they hate baking it as it’s too complicated. It took me three attempts to get it right,” Garcia told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday.
Macarons have grown in popularity over the past five years in Trinidad and Tobago. Garcia, a self-taught baker, said many who have vacationed outside of T&T order macarons as part of reliving those travels. Some order them for sweet 16 parties and baby showers. Those with less of an emotional attachment often found the treats a tad pricey.
“It is gaining popularity, but after all it is considered a gourmet cookie. You usually get the customer who has travelled outside of Trinidad and know what a French macaron is, would want to relive the experience.
“Most people are deterred when they hear the price. Usually macarons start at $12 each, but most I’ve seen start at $15 to $18. I’ve even paid $25 for a heart-shaped macaron at Valentine’s. It is a pretty expensive cookie,” Garcia said.
With a local twang
As the name implies, Garcia’s Cheesecake Cabin is most famous for its local fruit-infused variants of the popular Greek dessert.
Garcia, a freelance radio journalist, has experimented with several flavours, including mango, cherry, coconut and passion fruit. Salted caramel, however, remains his number-one seller. Whatever the flavour, he insists there are a few crucial boxes that need to be checked in creating the perfect cheesecake.
“A great cheesecake is smooth, velvety, has a little twang in it, not too sweet, but yet it announces itself when it hits your tastebuds,” he said with a chuckle.
With such an insightful description, it’s hard to believe Garcia only started honing the unique craft of cheesecake making three short years ago.
“I never knew I could have baked. I always liked the kitchen and I would sell pastelles for Christmas every year.
“Around June of 2018 I tried out a recipe for cheesecakes I found online and it came out OK. The texture needed help. I revisited the recipe and, from speaking with one or two people who knew how to bake and taking their guidelines, I went back and I had success,” he recalled.
Like most in the food preparation industry, Garcia was forced to close his kitchen due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. He used to time to increase his knowledge on his craft and experiment with a few new creations.
“I decided to pull back and instead invested my time in learning to bake new stuff. I increased my knowledge in baking itself. I learnt some new breads and traditional Trinidad and Tobago milk or biscuit cakes.
“When I realised the restrictions were becoming less tight, I decided to start back advertising the week before the Prime Minister announced they were reopening and people miraculously started calling and ordering cakes,” he beamed.
Sales have not returned to pre-pandemic figures, Garcia admitted. All business must, however, understand the shift in the market in terms of spending patterns and innovate and pivot to meet or create new demand, he said.
“With the resumption, sales are still slower than I would like as we are operating still in a Covid environment. People are not spending as they would normally on comfort foods. Now it’s more of a needs basis, they have a birthday or something they want to celebrate they would order specifically for that rather than just for leisure.
“I have to closely look at the needs and trends in the market. If you look at the macarons I have to start catering it for the needs of the market. I’ve seen, for example, more parents are doing gender reveal parties to announce the sex of their babies. So I’m doing blue and pink macarons.
“We have to cater products to suit the real needs of the market and following changing trends,” he concluded.