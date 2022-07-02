Leah Yip Ying and Lindon Mitchel together at Horizons

Horizons Art Gallery welcomes Lindon Mitchel and Leah Yip Ying for a joint exhibition that’s sure to thrill. Lindon’s watercolours and Leah’s rich acrylics both offer vivid glimpses into life in Trinidad and Tobago; with their forces combined, viewers are promised a joyful and uplifting experience.
Lindon Mitchel grew up in artistic circles. He had the good fortune to be taught art under Luigi St Omer, son of the great Saint Lucian artist Dunstan St Omer KCMG, and grew up around the likes of his uncle, St Lucian sculptor Vincent Joseph Eudovic. Between 1996 and 2018, Lindon took a hiatus from painting. During that time, he became a missionary, an ordained Christian minister, entrepreneur and NGO executive, while still dipping his toe into the world of graphic design and photography. In this, his second show at Horizons, Lindon continues his “Street Life” series. These tantalising snapshots of local street scenes are extremely evocative, examining who we are as a Caribbean people. Lindon says, “I am simply trying to change the narrative to a more positive one and to stimulate new discussions about our aspirations as a people. I believe that art is transformative. Images cause us to stop and think about ourselves and our world.”
Leah Yip Ying is a 20-year-old Trinidadian landscape artist. It was inevitable that Leah would pursue the arts as it was always a very prominent part of her and her family’s lives. She prefers to approach her work as a realist, capturing her subjects best with that style. Leah attended St Joseph’s Convent, where she studied visual arts, experimenting with different techniques. This expanded her understanding of the fundamentals of art, pushing her boundaries and developing her talent. After graduating she launched her career in the “New Faces” exhibition at Horizons Art Gallery, and participated in the annual Fine Art Market, helping her to further refine and evolve her craft.
Acrylic and oil paints are Leah’s media of choice as she appreciates the liberty and control it allows her. In every one of her paintings Leah uses her brush strokes to portray a story and feeling she hopes the viewer identifies with, striving to improve with each new creation.
The exhibition can be attended either in person or virtually on Tuesday. Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 p.m. via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/
The online show will be broadcast live with the artists in attendance, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.
Art lovers may alternatively attend the opening in person from 6.30p.m. to 8.00p.m. at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. Current health protocols will be in place.
This exhibition can also be viewed in the gallery until July 16, from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Please call 628-9769 for further details.