Leah Yip Ying and Lindon Mitchel together at Horizons

Horizons Art Gallery welcomes Lindon Mitchel and Leah Yip Ying for a joint exhibition that’s sure to thrill. Lindon’s watercolours and Leah’s rich acrylics both offer vivid glimpses into life in Trinidad and Tobago; with their forces combined, viewers are promised a joyful and uplifting experience.

Lindon Mitchel grew up in artistic circles. He had the good fortune to be taught art under Luigi St Omer, son of the great Saint Lucian artist Dunstan St Omer KCMG, and grew up around the likes of his uncle, St Lucian sculptor Vincent Joseph Eudovic. Between 1996 and 2018, Lindon took a hiatus from painting. During that time, he became a missionary, an ordained Christian minister, entrepreneur and NGO executive, while still dipping his toe into the world of graphic design and photography. In this, his second show at Horizons, Lindon continues his “Street Life” series. These tantalising snapshots of local street scenes are extremely evocative, examining who we are as a Caribbean people. Lindon says, “I am simply trying to change the narrative to a more positive one and to stimulate new discussions about our aspirations as a people. I believe that art is transformative. Images cause us to stop and think about ourselves and our world.”

Leah Yip Ying is a 20-year-old Trinidadian landscape artist. It was inevitable that Leah would pursue the arts as it was always a very prominent part of her and her family’s lives. She prefers to approach her work as a realist, capturing her subjects best with that style. Leah attended St Joseph’s Convent, where she studied visual arts, experimenting with different techniques. This expanded her understanding of the fundamentals of art, pushing her boundaries and developing her talent. After graduating she launched her career in the “New Faces” exhibition at Horizons Art Gallery, and participated in the annual Fine Art Market, helping her to further refine and evolve her craft.

Acrylic and oil paints are Leah’s media of choice as she appreciates the liberty and control it allows her. In every one of her paintings Leah uses her brush strokes to portray a story and feeling she hopes the viewer identifies with, striving to improve with each new creation.

The exhibition can be attended either in person or virtually on Tuesday. Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 p.m. via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The online show will be broadcast live with the artists in attendance, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

Art lovers may alternatively attend the opening in person from 6.30p.m. to 8.00p.m. at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. Current health protocols will be in place.

This exhibition can also be viewed in the gallery until July 16, from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Please call 628-9769 for further details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sir Horace Ove- Belmont boy dubbed godfather of black British filmmaking

Sir Horace Ove- Belmont boy dubbed godfather of black British filmmaking

Widely considered a pioneer of black British history, Ové has spent a lifetime sharing his unique perspective on the black experience in Britain.

The Belmont-born filmmaker, photographer, painter and writer has built a prolific career in film and holds the Guinness World Record for being the first black British filmmaker to direct a feature-length film, Pressure (1976). Ové has documented racism and the Black Power movement in Britain with films such as Baldwin’s Nigger (1968) and Dream to Change the World (2003).

Keeping Secrets

Keeping Secrets

Welcome to the latest installment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.

New releases

Zo and the Forest of Secrets (Knights of Media), the debut book of children’s fiction by Trinidadian Alake Pilgrim, follows a young girl on a thrilling supernatural journey through the forests of her home island. This first novel in a new fantasy series brings together elements of mystery and mysticism, grounded in the very real landscape of the author’s home island.

‘Road Made to Walk’

‘Road Made to Walk’

When the curtain rises on the set of Zeno Obi Constance’s Road Make to Walk at the Sundar Popo auditorium at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando, the audience is greeted with the silhouetted scene of the Lord Kitchener looking down at his own funeral. One immediately wonders at the cluster of umbrellas as the flashing lightning and rolling thunder take us back to that sad occasion of the internment of Aldwyn Roberts, the rain they say fell that day like tears from heaven. The umbrellas will be symbolic throughout the play as different characters invite you with open umbrellas or caution you to stand your ground when the parasols are closed.

Leah Yip Ying and Lindon Mitchel together at Horizons

Leah Yip Ying and Lindon Mitchel together at Horizons

Horizons Art Gallery welcomes Lindon Mitchel and Leah Yip Ying for a joint exhibition that’s sure to thrill. Lindon’s watercolours and Leah’s rich acrylics both offer vivid glimpses into life in Trinidad and Tobago; with their forces combined, viewers are promised a joyful and uplifting experience.

TRIBE hosts three-day ‘Sunset Weekend’ for C2K23 launch

TRIBE hosts three-day ‘Sunset Weekend’ for C2K23 launch

When the sun sets on July 22, the Spirit of Carnival will descend on Ariapita Avenue, heralding the start of the TRIBE Family of Bands’ SUNSETWKN (Sunset Weekend).

SUNSETWKN, the launch of the TRIBE Family of Bands’ (TRIBE FOB) Carnival 2023 presentation, is a condensation of Carnival experiences into three days, kicking off on Friday evening, with a cultural spectacle dubbed the Ariapita Street Theatre.